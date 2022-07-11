Take in the sights, smells of Lake City gardens

LAKE CITY — Gardens in Lake City have blossomed this summer and are ready to show off their flowers during a garden tour.

The Lake City Gardenaire Garden Club is hosting a garden tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, as part of Lake City’s 150th Anniversary.

The self-guided tour includes 17 gardens, which feature native plantings, pollinator gardens, rock gardens and water features.

Tickets are $10 and will be available from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day of the tour at two of the garden sites, located at 36302 Highway 61 Blvd. and 601 W. Lyon Ave. in Lake City.

The money raised during the tour will help maintain the playground garden, the “Star of the North” marina garden and the fall garden displays at two of the highway entrances into Lake City. Any remaining funds will be donated to the Packing for the Weekend meal program for school-aged children.

