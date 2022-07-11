SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Take in the sights, smells of Lake City gardens

A garden tour in Lake City is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022.

lake city garden
Flowers at a garden in Lake City.
Contributed / Julie Makoutz
By Staff reports
July 11, 2022 01:44 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LAKE CITY — Gardens in Lake City have blossomed this summer and are ready to show off their flowers during a garden tour.

The Lake City Gardenaire Garden Club is hosting a garden tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, as part of Lake City’s 150th Anniversary.

Also Read
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester's mayoral candidates discuss park and recreation priorities
Rochester's mayoral candidates were asked where they believe the city should focus efforts in parks and recreation spending.
July 11, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Public Schools Summer of Discovery
Exclusive
Local
Summer of Discovery: Rochester Public Schools dives into second year of summer school overhaul
“Now that we’ve been through it a year, we’re continuously improving it,” said Amy Eich, executive director of community education for RPS.
July 11, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

The self-guided tour includes 17 gardens, which feature native plantings, pollinator gardens, rock gardens and water features.

Tickets are $10 and will be available from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day of the tour at two of the garden sites, located at 36302 Highway 61 Blvd. and 601 W. Lyon Ave. in Lake City.

The money raised during the tour will help maintain the playground garden, the “Star of the North” marina garden and the fall garden displays at two of the highway entrances into Lake City. Any remaining funds will be donated to the Packing for the Weekend meal program for school-aged children.

ADVERTISEMENT

What: Lake City Gardenaire Garden Club garden tour
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022
Tickets: Available for purchase for $10 from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day of the tour at two of the garden sites:
36302 Highway 61 Blvd.
601 W. Lyon Ave.

Related Topics: LAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSGARDENING
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 10-16, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 11, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 3-9, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 11, 2022 07:42 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Gray Duck Theater owners open new bookstore in former Zumbrota Library
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
July 11, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
20220708.SmithPotrait.JPG
Exclusive
Business
Gray Duck Theater owners open new bookstore in former Zumbrota Library
The upper floor of the Carnegie Library in Zumbrota has found a new store with Zumbrota Literary Society as Andy and Anna Smith hope to share more great stories and community building with the bookstore.
July 11, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson