Talks target Rochester's riverfront plan

ROCHESTER — Discussions about a small-area plan for the west side of the Zumbro River, between Second and Fourth streets, are being planned as the city prepares to officially end a 2018 agreement tied to the city-owned site.

The Rochester City Council, operating as the city’s Economic Development Authority, will be asked Monday to rescind a development agreement with Bloom International Realty LLC, which had offered tax-increment financing for planned development.

On Tuesday, the city and Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency will launch a five-part virtual community engagement series to gather feedback related to the waterfront site that includes the former Legends Bar and Grill, a city parking lot and the Second Street parking ramp.

The city is in the process of developing a small-area plan to determine what could be developed on the site.

“The Riverfront Talks are a very important aspect of this project,” City of Rochester Project Manager Jaymi Wilson said. “It helps ensure that this is a community driven process. We encourage all residents and business owners who are interested in sharing their feedback and thoughts to join us virtually.”

The city’s stated goal for the site’s transformation is to establish a people-centric place that leverages natural and cultural resources and supports multi-modal connectivity to adjacent areas, including the downtown. The city envisions the site as part of the historic cultural triangle that encompasses the Rochester Public Library, Mayo Civic Center, the city-county Government Center and Historic Third Street.

"The Zumbro River is an incredible asset for our city,” DMC EDA Executive Director Patrick Seeb said. “We are excited to see new ideas for how the downtown portion of the river can be more accessible and integrated into the daily lives of our community.”

The Riverfront Talks are scheduled every two weeks, starting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, and will be accessible using online Zoom software. Registration is available at riverfrontsap.com .

Each of the sessions will focus on specific topics related to the Riverfront Small Area Plan. They are:



Land use and open space on Feb. 8.

Equity and economy on Feb. 17.

Sustainability and access on March 1.

Historic preservation and redevelopment on March 10.

Urban design and programming on March 24.

More about the Riverfront Talks and planning effort is available on the project’s website at riverfrontsap.com .

