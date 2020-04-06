Rochester is temporarily relaxing enforcement of its tall grass and weeds ordinance through October.
The move is aimed at allowing residents impacted by COVID-19 to focus on higher priorities.
"Economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19 will require the Parks and Recreation Department to operate with a lean spring and summer seasonal workforce," an announcement of the policy change says. "The temporary adjustment in tall grass and weed enforcement will allow the Parks and Recreation Department to focus on core safety and maintenance activities in the parks and recreation system."
The city will continue to inspect and address noxious weeds, grasses and other non-noxious vegetation, but more leniency is planned.
Since lawn and landscape maintenance is allowed during the stay-at-home executive order issued by Gov. Tim Walz, residents are encouraged to garden, mow lawns and maintain landscaped areas – while following all Center for Disease Control precautions.
Tall grass and other vegetation may be helpful to the area's pollinators, the city's Forestry Division team says. Pollinators are most vulnerable during May, when they have returned from migration or come out of hibernation and need locally-sourced nectar to continue their life cycles and colonies.
“These small insects may seem insignificant in comparison to other global issues, but even small changes to minimize the impact on bees can make a big difference for our local food production and health of the environment," Park and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur said.