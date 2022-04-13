Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 13
News | Local

Taopi family loses home in Tuesday night storm

Family and friends try to recover items from wrecked home.

Taopi Storm Damage
Sean Humphrey, 17, works on cleaning up the home he shares with his family in Taopi, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after it was destroyed during severe weather the night before.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 13, 2022 09:16 AM
TAOPI, Minn. — A group of about eight people remove clothes, furniture and serving bowls from a house along U.S. Highway 56 in Taopi following a tornado that hit on Tuesday night, April 12, 2022.

The house belongs to Lisa Boe. She isn’t here, but her father, Bill, family and neighbors are all removing the items left unharmed.

Bill Boe lives outside of town but heard what he described as a locomotive late Tuesday night. Everyone inside Lisa’s house is safe.

Taopi Storm Damage
Local
Southeast Minnesota communities hit hard by Tuesday night storm
The National Weather Service in La Crosse said there were radar-derived rotation tracks in Mower County and Winona County. Damage was reported in both areas.
April 13, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts

“It’s one of those miracles,” Bill Boe said.

The roof and garage are gone. The walls on the left side of Lisa’s house are, too. Though there is plenty of damage to be repaired, Boe isn’t worried about that right now. It’s happened to others before, he said.

“We aren’t the first ones, and we won’t be the last,” he said.

Scott, who lives with Lisa, said he was out in the garage late Tuesday night. The strength of the storm caused him to leave and run into the basement. The garage blew over about a minute later.

The high winds damaged multiple houses in Taopi, as well as tore down trees and power lines. The same power lines that Bill Boe said were just redone a few weeks ago.

