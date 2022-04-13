Taopi hit hard by Tuesday night storm

TAOPI, Minn. — As the sun rises Wednesday, April 13, morning, emergency officials will get a better look at storm damage around Taopi. Early reports include damage to buildings, grain bins and downed power lines.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse said there were radar-derived rotation tracks in Mower County and Winona County. Damage was reported in both areas.

Attached are wide views and close ups of RADAR DERIVED rotation tracks from April 12 in NE IA & SE MN. Light green have damage reports or plausible TDSs. These are NOT tornado tracks. Survey teams will make that determination. Let us know if you have damage reports. #mnwx #iawx pic.twitter.com/wPOQ1uiLkX — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) April 13, 2022

National Weather Service storm reports from Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

