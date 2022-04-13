Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 13
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Taopi hit hard by Tuesday night storm

Taopi - Mower County map
Created with Datawrapper
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 13, 2022 07:15 AM
Share

TAOPI, Minn. — As the sun rises Wednesday, April 13, morning, emergency officials will get a better look at storm damage around Taopi. Early reports include damage to buildings, grain bins and downed power lines.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse said there were radar-derived rotation tracks in Mower County and Winona County. Damage was reported in both areas.

Screenshot 2022-04-13 072414.jpg
National Weather Service storm reports from Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

Related Topics: ADAMS-DEXTER-ROSE CREEKPUBLIC SAFETYALL-ACCESS
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Republican tide rises across rural Minnesota
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
April 13, 2022 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Terrill Luhman
Members Only
Local
Republican tide rises across rural Minnesota
From small towns to farms and across the state, outside the big cities Minnesota shows its conservatism.
April 13, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
American Legion National Commander in Dodge Center
Local
American Legion's national commandervisits Dodge Center to talk veterans issues
Suicide prevention, growing membership and honoring WWII generation were among his themes.
April 13, 2022 05:46 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
100521-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-00323.jpg
Local
Rochester School Board discusses school start times... again
Changing the start times again would be complicated by the fact that the school boundaries are changing next year.
April 13, 2022 05:23 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer