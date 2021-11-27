SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Tax levy hearings set to start for Rochester School District

Rochester School District hearing is followed by Olmsted County hearing this week, with Rochester hearing slated for the following week.

Rochester Public Schools RPS logo
Rochester Public Schools
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
November 26, 2021 11:00 PM
Two of three Rochester-based Truth-in-Taxation hearings are set for the upcoming week.

The Rochester School District will hold the hearing on its anticipated 1.2% property tax levy increase at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Edison Administration Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

The school board approved the proposed increase in October, offering preliminary support for a plan to collect $70.2 million in property taxes next year. It’s up from the $69.3 million collected districtwide this year.

Preliminary levies, which are used to generate tax estimates for property owners, can be reduced, but they cannot be increased.

The school board is expected to approve its final levy on Dec. 7.

Olmsted County logo
Olmsted County logo

Olmsted County commissioners will hold their annual Truth-in-Taxation hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday in the boardroom of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

The county’s preliminary tax levy is a 4.9% increase, which would bring the total countywide property tax collected up to $112.8 million from the $107.5 million collected last year.

Commissioners are expected to approve the county’s final budget and levy on Dec. 14.

Rochester city logo

The Rochester City Council will hold its hearing on the city’s property tax levy during its next regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 6 in council chambers of the Government Center.

The city’s 2022 preliminary levy was set at a 6.5% increase compared to this year. It would bring the amount of citywide property taxes collected up to $86.8 million.

The council traditionally votes on its final budget and property tax meeting on the night of the hearing.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Nov. 29 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Police Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m. Thursday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Heritage Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday. Access information for the online meeting is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Zoning Board of Appeals, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Email communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov for an online meeting link or call 347-352-4853 for audio connection by phone, using conference ID 444 833 138#.

Olmsted County

• Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 10 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 2 of the government center.

• Administrative Committee, 2 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the government center.

• Physical Development Committee, 2 p.m. Thursday in conference room 2 of the government center.

• Board of County Commissioners, 3 p.m. Thursday in the board chambers of the government center.

• County Board Truth-in-Taxation Hearing, 7 p.m. Thursday in the board chambers of the government center.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board Truth-in-Taxation Hearing, 6 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

• School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

