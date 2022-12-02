Taxpayers voice concerns about proposed increases for 2023

ROCHESTER — Doris Amundsen questions whether older Olmsted County residents will be able to stay in their homes amid rising property taxes.

“You better start building more affordable senior housing, because we seniors will not be able to afford these kinds of increases and will need to live elsewhere,” said the Rochester resident, who was the first among nine property owners to raise concerns to Olmsted County commissioners during Thursday’s truth-in-taxation hearing.

Amundson is facing a 30.3% increase to her property taxes, which will add an estimated $496 to her 2023 tax bill.

The increase appears linked to a $50,000 increase in taxable market value of her Sixth Street Southeast home.

“I assure you, I have done nothing to improve my property,” she told commissioners, questioning whether her home was properly assessed.

Commissioner Jim Bier pointed out that the county is required to routinely adjust estimated property values so they remain within a 5% margin of what is seen in the housing market, which has seen prices increase in recent years.

Wilfredo Roman-Catala, Olmsted County's chief financial officer, said median sales prices in Rochester rose 11% this year, which is below what has been seen in surrounding communities, which include a 17.3% increase in Stewartville and a 39% increase in Oronoco.

“That’s something that is market related,” he said. “As we go out and try to buy a home, we are competing with other people and the county doesn’t have a say in it. That’s just the market doing its thing.”

The taxable value of a property is used to determine the share of the $119.5 million county property tax levy will be paid by each owner in the city.

Bier said the time to challenge estimated values of properties was in the spring, when new values were sent to property owners.

Augustina Miller, who is facing a 5.6%, or $96, increase, said that doesn’t help retirees in fixed incomes.

“I don’t work anymore, but my property taxes keep going up,” she said.

The taxable value on her Second Avenue Northwest home has steadily increased in recent years and saw a $18,000 increase for taxes payable in 2023.

Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden suggested Miller and others in similar circumstances reach out to county staff to inquire about state programs that can help reduce or defer taxes for older residents, as well as qualified people with disabilities.

“You have to apply for it, and what we are finding is very few seniors know about it and apply for it,” she said.

While other county residents cited concerns about their property values, they also encouraged commissioners to consider reducing spending in the future.

“We need your help in this, and we need you to make sure your budgets are strong, and you’re not taxing us to the point that some of these people can’t afford to stay in their homes,” said Rochester resident Al Watts, whose primary concern was increased taxes on three unspecified commercial properties he owns.

Eyota resident Chris Mielke pointed to a specific concern related to a 170.3% increase listed as “all other current expenses” in county budget information included with proposed-tax notices sent to property owners.

“I’d like more of an explanation,” she said of the nearly $31.2 million expense. “We are kind of all in this together. We need to make Rochester and Olmsted County a place where people want to come to and can afford to live here.”

Commissioner Stephanie Podulke said the majority of county spending, as much as 85%, is connected to state-mandated services, providing little wiggle room in the county’s proposed $322 budget.

“I would defend our budget,” she said. “We work hard on not spending any more money that we need to.”

She said the county’s discretionary spending is used for programs that include preschool education, county park operations and plowing county roads in the winter.

“We do that under that 15%, because it makes your life better,” she said.

The commissioners didn’t act on the proposed budget Thursday. They are slated to consider adoption of the 2023 budget during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Dec. 20 in board chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.