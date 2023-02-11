Teaching troubles: The process of cutting positions in Rochester Public Schools

ROCHESTER — There were a couple spills Thursday afternoon in Danielle St. Andrew’s fourth-grade classroom at Elton Hills Elementary. But then, the learning process isn’t always nice and tidy.

While learning about the solidification of fluids, her class began pouring juice into ice cube trays. Full trays were covered with cellophane and toothpicks were inserted into each slot to give each future popsicle a handle.

What the students might not have known was that their teacher is a student herself. St. Andrew is a member of the graduate induction program, an agreement between Rochester Public Schools and Winona State University that allows education majors to work on their masters degrees while simultaneously working in the classroom.

As it turns out, St. Andrew is one of the last teachers to benefit from the opportunity before the decades-old program goes away. It’s just one of a number of changes underway for Rochester Public Schools as the district tries to get its budget in line.

But for St. Andrew, it’s been an invaluable experience.

“I wouldn’t have been able to try as many new things as I have without this program,” she said. “I have an abundant amount of resources and support, and without this program that wouldn’t be possible.”

Year two cuts

This is the second year Rochester Public Schools has undergone a significant budget-cut process . This year, as many as 76.8 positions, measured in full-time equivalency, could be eliminated. The school board unanimously approved the proposed outline of the cuts Tuesday, Feb. 7.

In practical terms, that would increase the class sizes in elementary schools by one student per class, meaning teachers potentially would be responsible for another student each day depending on how many were in their class to start with. At the middle school and high school levels, the district calculates the student-teacher ratio differently, but the effect would be the same: potentially more students per teacher.

Fourth-grade teacher Danielle St. Andrew's door on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Elton Hills Elementary School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

There is a limit to the amount the district can increase class sizes. According to the contract between Rochester Public Schools and the Rochester Education Association, the daily number of students per teacher isn’t allowed to surpass 160.

Even though the proposed changes would be within the boundaries of the contract, increasing class sizes won’t be an insignificant change according to some. Vince Wagner, a math teacher at the district’s P-TECH program, said there is a sense of anger among the teaching ranks as they were waiting to see the school board’s decision.

“From my perspective, our class sizes are already big,” Wagner said. “That’s not good for education, It’s not good for the teachers, it’s really not good for anybody.”

But the proposed cuts won’t just affect the teaching staff. Other proposed changes include reducing maintenance positions, reducing positions like health office nurses. And making the budget balance could lead to an increase in activity fees and activity registration fees.

Another notable reduction will be in the number of education support professionals, formerly known as paraprofessionals. However, that reduction may not be as significant as it would appear at first.

RPS Finance Director John Carlson said the district expects to receive an additional $2 million in compensatory funds next year, which principals may choose to spend by hiring more ESPs. According to the Minnesota Department of Education, compensatory aid is funding meant to help students who are behind in their learning, or who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The reduction of ESP positions outlined in the plan would amount to a savings of roughly $2 million for the district. Considering that’s roughly the same amount as what the district expects to receive in additional compensatory funding, it could be a wash. That is, however, assuming the schools choose to spend their compensatory funding on ESP positions rather than other needs.

“This will be most acutely felt in the supervision of students before school, after school and during lunchtimes,” Carlson said about the reduction in the number of ESP positions. “Though, we do believe there’s going to be opportunities for our principals to buy back some of these positions with compensatory aid.”

Fourth-grade teacher Danielle St. Andrew pours juice into an ice cub tray after a lesson on changing states of matter on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Elton Hills Elementary School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

During the school board’s initial conversation about this year’s proposed cuts, board members clarified that not all the eliminated positions will be those that are currently filled. Some of the positions being eliminated may be those that were open but unfilled.

Whether filled or not, though, it still will be a reduction felt by everyone else working.

“Please do not consider the elimination of an open position an easy cut because it’s a position that we really want filled,” Superintendent Kent Pekel quoted a staff member as saying. “I was at Century High School, and someone made that point with a lot of passion.”

Graduated Induction Program

Fourth-grade teacher Danielle St. Andrew teaches on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Elton Hills Elementary School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Among the cuts being made is the elimination of the graduate induction program. It was an arrangement between RPS and Winona State University where the school district would reserve 12-16 teaching slots every year for recent graduates of the university. The program had been around for nearly 40 years, after starting in 1986.

The program, according to the district, allowed “Resident Teachers to spend their first year of teaching in an ISD 535 classroom, while simultaneously working toward a master of science in education through WSU.”

For teachers just venturing into the working world, the program adds a nice buffer zone, providing resources and insight from experienced teachers rather than having to figure everything out on their own.

Teachers who are new to the classroom are able to get help even if they didn’t come through the graduate induction program. For example, the district has something called “instructional coaches,” that help teachers undertake changes.

However, instructional coaches don’t have as much time to devote to a single teacher as the graduate induction program provides to teachers like St. Andrew.

“My instructional coach, she was supposed to be in my class like twice this week, and I haven’t even seen her because she has all these other responsibilities,” St. Andrew said. “She’s amazing, but she has plenty of other people to worry about.”

Fourth-grade teacher Danielle St. Andrew helps student Savannah Hoeppner with a spelling word on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Elton Hills Elementary School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

According to Winona State, the program has included 559 teachers since it began, including those currently enrolled in the program, like St. Andrew. Of the district’s current teaching staff, roughly 14% are graduates of that program. And 36% of the program’s graduates are teaching in Rochester Public Schools.

Pekel said that although Winona State initiated the end of the program due to its own planning purposes, there are also reasons why doing so will benefit the school district.

“The basic guiding theory was that giving a teacher a masters degree early in their career would benefit students and benefit retention of those teachers,” Pekel said. “It’s been wonderful. It has not, however, been teachers who are in shortage areas, such as special education (and) English language learners. And it has not been focused on teachers that come from communities that are underrepresented in our school district.”

Enrollment versus staffing

Although enrollment has struggled to catch up since the pandemic, it had grown significantly in the years leading up to it. It rose from 16,441 students in 2012-13 to a height of 18,015 during the 2018-19 school year, an increase of 1,574. That represented 9.5% growth over those seven years alone.

By comparison, the enrollment in 2002-03 was 16,400 students. That means the district’s growth during the decade from 2002-03 to 2012-13 was only a quarter of a single percentage point.

In spite of the decrease during the pandemic, enrollment is still close to what it was in the relatively recent past. Currently, the district has an enrollment of 17,729, which is just 62 students lower than 2017-18 – the year right before it reached its height of more than 18,000.

In spite of that increase in students, the percentage of staff members grew even more over the last decade. In 2012-13, the district had a total staff – measured in full-time equivalency – of 1,804.79. By 2018-19, the year enrollment peaked, the total number of staff had increased to 2,318. That represents a jump of 28% in staff compared to the 9.5% increase in enrollment.

Between administration, licensed and unlicensed staff, that total number of employees has decreased in recent years to the following:



2019-20 – 2,265.96.

2020-21 – 2,105.57.

2021-22 – 2,211.19.

During the school board’s initial conversation about this year’s proposed cuts, board member Karen MacLaughlin asked what the reason was behind the growth in staffing. She specifically asked about the time around 2017, which she said seemed to correspond to the most dramatic growth in staffing.

Following the initial study session on the cuts, RPS released data showing which areas of staffing had grown over the last decade.

The largest increase was in the number of principals, which increased 78.7%, or 27 positions. Part of that increase is due to the addition of two new schools in the district.

The number of education support professionals increased 32.4%, representing an increase of 130 positions; mental and physical health professionals increased 69.2%, an increase of 26 positions; and operations professional employees grew by 63.4%, an increase of 66 positions.

The position most associated with the schools, the teaching staff, grew by 23.4%, an increase of 280 positions.

There are also three employee groups that decreased over that time. Administrators dropped 18.5%, representing two positions, the cabinete dropped 33.3%, representing three positions, and the clerical staff dropped 7%, representing eight positions.

The money

As callous as it may sound, having more students means more money since the district receives state funding on a per-pupil basis.

Like enrollment and staffing, the district's budget has grown over the years as well. In 2012-13, the district’s general fund had a budget of $155 million. In contrast, RPS has a general fund budget of $256 million for the current fiscal year, a difference of more than $100 million over a 10-year period.

And yet, school districts across the state have spoken up about how the state's education funding formula has not kept up with inflation, creating more and more pressure on districts to rely on local taxpayers.

"I appreciate sort of the ire toward the state government," Board member Jess Garcia said during the Feb. 7 meeting. "I don't view it as a budget surplus so much as that's unpaid service to us."

In the case of Rochester Public Schools, another pressure point on the budget is the pay increases among the district’s numerous unions.

Notably, once the 2023-24 year rolls around, everybody working for the district will be making at least $19 an hour. That’s not insignificant considering less than five months ago, the lowest starting wage for education support professionals (paraprofessionals) was $15 an hour. That low starting wage even prompted some local members of the group to speak up about the need for higher pay.

Even though the district increased the pay significantly for some groups, it isn’t something that’s been felt universally across the board. Rochester Education Association President Dan Kuhlman explained that the cost of insurance has eaten away any pay increase teachers may have had.

“Right now there’s a lot of angst and anger among staff,” Kuhlman said. “I have some people who are making $200 less in their paycheck per month now than they were a year ago.”

In spite of the upcoming reductions, Wagner emphasized that the district makes conservative forecasts. Pekel emphasized that as well during the school board’s initial conversation about the cuts, indicating they might not turn out to be as severe as currently projected.

There’s also the possibility that help could arrive in the form of more state aid.

“I’m also optimistic that we have an education-friendly legislature, senate and governor,” Wagner said. “And hopefully in November, the state funding increases significantly… I don’t know if it alleviates the worry at all, but it gives me something to hope for.”