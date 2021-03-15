Technical issues upend Rochester City Council meeting

Technical issues pushed Rochester City Council action back at least a week Monday.

The meeting scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Monday was postponed for an hour due to technical issues that kept some council members from connecting.

When the council returned at 4:30 p.m., the members used Zoom, rather than Microsoft Teams, to reconnect, but opted to reschedule the meeting due to concerns about public access.

"Technically, you could continue your public hearing today, other than your public meetings," said City Administrator Alison Zelms.

The meeting was also streaming online, but the public hearings needed to be delayed to provide legal notice and allow residents a chance to join the meeting.

The council opted to move the rest of the meeting to 3:30 p.m. March 22, which was already scheduled for a study session.

"There's nothing I see here on a quick scan that looks time-sensitive," said council member Nick Campion.

In addition to the public hearing, the council was slated to discuss factors expected to influence the city's 2022 budget, as well as whether council members should sit on boards of community organizations supported with city funds.

The council is also scheduled to consider approving an $18.35 million contract for the reconstruction of North Broadway Avenue between Civic Center Drive and the Zumbro River Bridge, and a proposal for a lawsuit related to the city's newest public parking ramp is set for a vote.