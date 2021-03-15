SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Technical issues upend Rochester City Council meeting

Most of Monday's Rochester City Council meeting is delayed a week, with public hearings moving to April 5.

Rochester city logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 15, 2021 02:59 PM
Share

Technical issues pushed Rochester City Council action back at least a week Monday.

The meeting scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Monday was postponed for an hour due to technical issues that kept some council members from connecting.

When the council returned at 4:30 p.m., the members used Zoom, rather than Microsoft Teams, to reconnect, but opted to reschedule the meeting due to concerns about public access.

ALSO READ: Rochester City Council asks whether members should sit on boards receiving city funds

ADVERTISEMENT

"Technically, you could continue your public hearing today, other than your public meetings," said City Administrator Alison Zelms.

The meeting was also streaming online, but the public hearings needed to be delayed to provide legal notice and allow residents a chance to join the meeting.

The council opted to move the rest of the meeting to 3:30 p.m. March 22, which was already scheduled for a study session.

"There's nothing I see here on a quick scan that looks time-sensitive," said council member Nick Campion.

In addition to the public hearing, the council was slated to discuss factors expected to influence the city's 2022 budget, as well as whether council members should sit on boards of community organizations supported with city funds.

The council is also scheduled to consider approving an $18.35 million contract for the reconstruction of North Broadway Avenue between Civic Center Drive and the Zumbro River Bridge, and a proposal for a lawsuit related to the city's newest public parking ramp is set for a vote.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link