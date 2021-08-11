Technology Park Apartments expansion gets commission's support

A proposed 141-apartment expansion of a housing complex in a Northwest Rochester industrial zone received unanimous support Wednesday.

The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 without comment to recommend approval of the second phase for Technology Park Apartments at 3731 Technology Drive.

The support, which came with four missing commission members, coincides with support from the city’s Community Development staff.

The staff support is a reversal from their opposition to the preliminary plan reviewed by the council in May. At the time, planning staff cited concerns about using potential commercial and industrial space for housing.

Since the preliminary plan was approved, plans for the complex have been modified to add recreational space, which now includes two dog parks, a playground, an outdoor patio, and indoor activity areas. Added landscaping is also part of the latest plan.

In May, developer Nate Stencil, of Sioux Falls-based Stencil Group, said the project seeks to expand on the success of the 166 units in two buildings during the first phase, which opened in 2019.

The existing 166-unit complex provides 40% of its apartments at rents affordable to households earning 60% of the area median income, while another 35% are offered at rents affordable to people earning 80% of the area median income, and the remaining units are at a low market rate.

Stencil said the same rent levels will be used for the new complex based on an agreement with the nonprofit Greater Minnesota Housing Fund, which is providing funding to help keep rents low without access to tax-increment financing.

“We have made an agreement with them for 10 years,” he said of the housing fund agreement in May.

The next step for the plan is a final Rochester City Council review.

The council voted 5-2 to approve the preliminary plan in May after a delay to clarify park and trail access for the site.

The nearest park, Badger Ridge Park, is located a half-mile west of the planned complex, with access through a pedestrian crossing at the intersection of West Circle Drive and 26th Street Northwest

The site is also less than half a mile from access to the Douglas Trail, and a pedestrian path connects the planned complex to the trail.