News Local

Technology slowly coming back for RPS staff after cyber attack

Rochester Public Schools students still don't have access to any district technology systems.

"Low-Tech" Teaching
Alex Lewis, a seventh-grader at Willow Creek Middle School, takes notes during a Greek mythology lesson Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Rochester. Rochester Public Schools is using "low-tech" methods of teaching as a result of an issue regarding the school district's network.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 12:26 PM

ROCHESTER — One platform is running for Rochester Public Schools staff, 11 days after the district shut down its technology systems after a cyberattack.

Google Suite was operational for RPS staff after “unusual activity” was discovered on the school district’s technology network on April 6, the district said on Monday, April 17.

The district’s IT staff has worked “around the clock with cybersecurity experts to address this matter,” and “more operations will become available in the coming days,” a district statement said .

Students don’t yet have access to the Google Suite. Any emails sent to district staff and teachers since April 7 were likely not received.

“We continue working as quickly as we can to get all systems back online,” the district said.

By Staff reports
