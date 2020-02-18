When Kamau Wilkins saw that his son, Mateo Wilkins, 15, would face the second-highest-ranked youth fencer in the country Monday, he kept that information to himself.
Mateo had earned a spot in the competition bout at the USA Fencing Junior Olympic Championships in Columbus, Ohio.
As a coach, Kamau Wilkins might have told another competitor who Mateo was facing. As a father, he knew that information would be a distraction.
“With my own son, not letting him know was to his advantage,” Kamau said.
He was right.
“Knowing that wouldn’t have helped,” Mateo said. “I was already nervous going into it.”
Instead, Mateo asked only if his opponent was beatable.
“I said, 'Yeah, he’s beatable,' ” Kamau said.
Although Mateo lost the bout 15-5, he scored some points and held his own in his first Junior Olympics. He said he was nervous at the event, with more than 300 of the best fencers from around the U.S.
His final match followed days of pool competition that earned him the match against the highly ranked opponent.
Mateo said if you told him before the competition that he was going against the No. 2-ranked youth fencer in the U.S., he wouldn’t have expected to score some of the points he did.
“He was beatable,” Mateo said, echoing his father and coach.
Both agreed the experience will make Mateo a better competitor.
“He doesn’t get opponents of this level to go up against in practice,” Kamau said.
Kamau coaches for Youth Enrichment League and has watched fencing spike in popularity and attract different types of competitive youth. He said there are other athletes with YEL who could compete at that level, too.
“This shows how far you could go with YEL with some more support and volunteers,” Kamau said.
The sport attracts people who might shy away from traditional sports and competitions but still find thrill in teamwork and the joy of competition.
Unlike some sports, in which coaches and players can change strategies or run new plays to adjust competition, fencers are on their own in bouts to develop their plans of attack and defense.
“The sport is so dependent on the work you do before the event,” Kamau said. “It’s entirely up to them to perform.”
Mateo's opponent, Luke Park finished the competition in sixth place. Mateo came away ranked 238th. He said plans to shave a few points from that next year.