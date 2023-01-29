STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Teen injured in Saturday crash

A 16-year-old girl was hurt in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 52 Saturday night.

Crash report police lights
stock photo
By Staff reports
January 29, 2023 10:43 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A teen was injured in a single vehicle crash in Rochester Saturday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol preliminary crash report, the 16-year-old girl was driving south in a 2008 Toyota Camry on U.S. Highway 52 at about 11:30 p.m. when she crashed into the highway median near 12th Street SW.

She was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service. The report doesn’t specify the severity of her injuries.

Also Read
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office logo
Local
Snowmobile crash injures man Friday
A 30-year-old man was hurt in a crash Friday in Olmsted County after being thrown from the sled he was on.
January 29, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rochester Public Library
Local
Rochester council slated to review library needs
Rochester Public Library tour and use update scheduled for Monday, after council members asked questions about library operations during the budget process.
January 29, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_6715.JPG
Local
The show goes on: Jeff Diamond sings in Pine Island after losing multiple fingertips to COVID
In addition to Diamond, the concert included the band Audio Tatonka.
January 29, 2023 12:53 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYACCIDENTSROCHESTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
20230126_170540.jpg
Health
Mayo Clinic: Ex-Lourdes High School still in limbo
Almost a decade after Mayo Clinic purchased it, the fate of the former Lourdes High School complex at 621 W. Center St./19 Sixth Ave. NW remains in limbo.
January 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Pine Island 1.jpg
Local
Photos: Pine Island Winter Fest brings the excitement
The event has been held for more than a decade in Pine Island.
January 28, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
02 Discovery Square Parking Ramp
Business
How will the Rochester area economy fare in 2023?
Area leaders paint a cautiously optimistic picture of the Rochester economy for the upcoming year.
January 28, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Hidden Stream Farm
Business
High egg prices put the spotlight on Rochester-area hobby flocks, small farms
More people are turning to small, local egg producers as a sharp rise in conventionally farmed egg prices impacts the U.S. this winter.
January 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden