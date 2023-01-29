Teen injured in Saturday crash
A 16-year-old girl was hurt in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 52 Saturday night.
A teen was injured in a single vehicle crash in Rochester Saturday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol preliminary crash report, the 16-year-old girl was driving south in a 2008 Toyota Camry on U.S. Highway 52 at about 11:30 p.m. when she crashed into the highway median near 12th Street SW.
She was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service. The report doesn’t specify the severity of her injuries.
