Teen shot early Thursday morning in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Law enforcement is investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old male in southeast Rochester around 1:37 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the Rochester teenager was shot on the 1500 block of 10th Street Southeast. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made but the police department is treating their investigation as a high priority, according to Moilanen.

A shell casing was found at the scene, Moilanen said, but he declined to release the caliber of the casing.

Moilanen said public should be cautious until the department investigates the incident further and figures out what happened.

"It's just too early for us to tell why this shooting took place," Moilanen said. "We need to interview more people and get more information. I don't know if there's a prior relationship between these two or if they knew each other or if there was some confrontation."

