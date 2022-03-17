Teenager arrested on assault, felony stalking charges

STEWARTVILLE — A Rochester teenager was arrested Wednesday night, March 16, 2022, after he reportedly followed a 16-year-old girl and rammed into her vehicle and then drove off.

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office were called around 10:15 p.m. to the 700 block of County Road 16 Southeast in High Forest Township by a 16-year-old girl who reported her vehicle had been rammed by a 16-year-old Rochester boy, according to Capt. James Schueller.

Deputies arrived and found the girl crying in the driver's seat of her vehicle. The girl's parents arrived around the same time as law enforcement. She told deputies that she had been at a friend's house in Rochester and when she went to leave, she noticed the Rochester boy's parked down the street. The vehicle followed hers and then pulled around her vehicle and parked across the roadway to block her ability to drive forward. The boy then got out of his vehicle and approached the girl's car. She cracked her window and the boy threw his phone in the car and said she could not leave because she had his phone, according to Schueller.

When the girl was able to drive away, the boy followed her vehicle tailgating it, driving up next to her and swerving toward her vehicle. At one point, the boy's car hit the girl's vehicle and then drove off.

While deputies were talking with the girl, the boy and his mother arrived on scene. The boy told deputies he had met up with the girl to get some of his personal belongings and he rear-ended the girl when she stopped abruptly. Schueller said damage on the vehicles did not corroborate the boy's story and he was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony stalking, misdemeanor domestic assault and reckless driving. The boy was taken to the East Central Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Lino Lakes.

Most juvenile criminal records in Minnesota are not public information, but there are a few exceptions. If an offender is at least 14 years old and commits a felony-level crime, the juvenile may be certified to stand trial as an adult in criminal court, and would render all of the records relating to that crime as public.

Additionally, if a juvenile is 16 years old or older and is accused of a felony-level offense, all proceedings conducted by the juvenile court relating to that offense, as well as the records relating to it, are open to the public.