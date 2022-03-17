Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Teenager arrested on assault, felony stalking charges

The 16-year-old Rochester boy is alleged to have rammed a female's car and drove off.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 17, 2022 09:31 AM
Share

STEWARTVILLE — A Rochester teenager was arrested Wednesday night, March 16, 2022, after he reportedly followed a 16-year-old girl and rammed into her vehicle and then drove off.

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office were called around 10:15 p.m. to the 700 block of County Road 16 Southeast in High Forest Township by a 16-year-old girl who reported her vehicle had been rammed by a 16-year-old Rochester boy, according to Capt. James Schueller.

Deputies arrived and found the girl crying in the driver's seat of her vehicle. The girl's parents arrived around the same time as law enforcement. She told deputies that she had been at a friend's house in Rochester and when she went to leave, she noticed the Rochester boy's parked down the street. The vehicle followed hers and then pulled around her vehicle and parked across the roadway to block her ability to drive forward. The boy then got out of his vehicle and approached the girl's car. She cracked her window and the boy threw his phone in the car and said she could not leave because she had his phone, according to Schueller.

When the girl was able to drive away, the boy followed her vehicle tailgating it, driving up next to her and swerving toward her vehicle. At one point, the boy's car hit the girl's vehicle and then drove off.

While deputies were talking with the girl, the boy and his mother arrived on scene. The boy told deputies he had met up with the girl to get some of his personal belongings and he rear-ended the girl when she stopped abruptly. Schueller said damage on the vehicles did not corroborate the boy's story and he was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony stalking, misdemeanor domestic assault and reckless driving. The boy was taken to the East Central Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Lino Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most juvenile criminal records in Minnesota are not public information, but there are a few exceptions. If an offender is at least 14 years old and commits a felony-level crime, the juvenile may be certified to stand trial as an adult in criminal court, and would render all of the records relating to that crime as public.

Additionally, if a juvenile is 16 years old or older and is accused of a felony-level offense, all proceedings conducted by the juvenile court relating to that offense, as well as the records relating to it, are open to the public.

Also Read
Gage Elementary body.jpg
Local
Update: Body found at Gage Elementary School identified as 22-year-old woman
There is no immediate threat to the public.
March 17, 2022 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Ashley Miller
Minnesota
Missing Wisconsin mother’s death ruled accidental; investigation remains open
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the disappearance and death of Ashley Miller Carlson, a 33-year-old mother of four who went missing in September 2021. A volunteer search party discovered her remains in Minnesota in November.
March 17, 2022 08:43 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
March 17, 2022 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Load More

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICESTEWARTVILLE-RACINE
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Dead body found at Gage Elementary School
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
March 17, 2022 07:13 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Prathibha Varkey.jpg
Exclusive
Business
Dr. Prathibha Varkey is the first woman of color to serve as president of Mayo Clinic Health System
ROCHESTER — Dr. Prathibha Varkey has a long history with Mayo Clinic—she completed her preventive medicine fellowship, then remained in Rochester for 12 years as the Associate Chair of the Department of Medicine, the medical director of Ask Mayo Clinic, the program director of the Preventive Medicine Fellowship, and Director of the Quality Improvement Curriculum.
March 17, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
MnDOT Highway 52 meeting.JPG
Local
MnDOT meets public ahead of project to reconstruct Highway 52, build interchange at Hader
Public concerned with access around construction zone during the $69.7 million project.
March 16, 2022 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Tyler Jacob.png
Local
Winona mother's son detained by Russian forces while fleeing Ukraine
Tyler Jacob, 28, of Winona, was in the process of fleeing Ukraine with other foreigners when he was detained by Russian troops at a checkpoint in the Ukrainian region of Crimea on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
March 16, 2022 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher