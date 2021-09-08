SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Teenager arrested Tuesday evening for punching Rochester police officer

The incident occurred about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, after officers were called to respond to a fight in Northwest Rochester.

Crime Report graphic police car lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 08, 2021 08:14 AM
A Rochester police officer was reportedly punched in the face Tuesday evening by a 15-year-old boy after officers were called to respond to a fight involving at least five teenagers.

Police were called about 6:15 p.m. to the area of 12th Street and 13th Avenue Northwest for a fight between a group of teenagers. Officers arrived and began detaining the teens. One of the teenagers, a 15-year-old Rochester boy whom police had had previous interactions with, was uncooperative with officers, tried to pull away and was taken to the ground, according to Rochester police Lt. Tom Faudskar.

While on the ground, the teenager continued to resist arrest and then punched an officer in the face. The officer, who has been with the department for about a year, did not need medical treatment. The teenager was taken to the juvenile detention facility in Dakota County. He could face felony charges of third-degree riot and fourth-degree assault on a police officer. He could also face a charge of disorderly conduct.

Four other teenagers, ranging in age from 14 to 17, also could face charges of third-degree riot and disorderly conduct.

Most juvenile criminal records in Minnesota are not public information, but there are a few exceptions. If an offender is at least 14 and commits a felony-level crime, the juvenile may be certified to stand trial as an adult in criminal court, and would render all of the records relating to that crime as public.

Additionally, if a juvenile is 16 and is accused of a felony-level offense, all proceedings conducted by the juvenile court relating to that offense, as well as the records relating to it, are open to the public.

