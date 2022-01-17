Teenager, Austin woman treated for injuries following crash on Highway 52

ROCHESTER — A teenage driver and her 53-year-old passenger were injured Sunday evening, Jan. 17, 2022, in a two-vehicle crash while exiting U.S. Highway 52.

The Minnesota State Patrol as well as members of the Rochester police and fire departments and Mayo Clinic Ambulance were called just before 7 p.m. Sunday to the Highway 52 southbound exit onto 41st Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

A 2012 Honda Civic, driven by a 15-year-old girl, was exiting the highway when it went out of control and collided with a 2015 Ford Explorer.

The teenage driver, who is not further identified in the State Patrol crash report, was taken to Olmsted Medical Center. Her passenger, 53-year-old Rebecca Lynn Nye, of Austin, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The driver of the Ford, 64-year-old Dan Michael Mcfarlane, of Oronoco, was not injured.

All three were wearing seat belts.

