Teenager, Austin woman treated for injuries following crash on Highway 52
The teenage driver and her 53-year-old passenger were wearing seat belts in the two-vehicle crash Sunday evening, Jan. 16, 2022.
ROCHESTER — A teenage driver and her 53-year-old passenger were injured Sunday evening, Jan. 17, 2022, in a two-vehicle crash while exiting U.S. Highway 52.
The Minnesota State Patrol as well as members of the Rochester police and fire departments and Mayo Clinic Ambulance were called just before 7 p.m. Sunday to the Highway 52 southbound exit onto 41st Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
A 2012 Honda Civic, driven by a 15-year-old girl, was exiting the highway when it went out of control and collided with a 2015 Ford Explorer.
The teenage driver, who is not further identified in the State Patrol crash report, was taken to Olmsted Medical Center. Her passenger, 53-year-old Rebecca Lynn Nye, of Austin, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
The driver of the Ford, 64-year-old Dan Michael Mcfarlane, of Oronoco, was not injured.
All three were wearing seat belts.