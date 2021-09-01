SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Teenager hit by car crossing the street Tuesday afternoon near Century High School

The 15-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. He had “visible cuts and scrapes,” according to Rochester police Lt. Tom Faudskar.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 01, 2021 02:45 PM
A 15-year-old boy was injured Tuesday afternoon while crossing the street near Century High School.

Police, who did not identify the teen, said he was walking south across Viola Road Northeast at its intersection with Cassidy Drive Northeast when he was hit by a car.

The car, driven by a 39-year-old woman, was in the center lane eastbound on Viola Road.

“The driver indicated that a bus was in the left turn lane. The driver stated there was no one in front of her so she proceeded through the intersection,” Rochester Police Department spokeswoman Amanda Grayson wrote in an email. “She said two pedestrians came out in front of her, and she struck one of them.”

No citations were issued in the crash.

Rochester police Lt. Tom Faudskar said in an email that the teenager was conscious and was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. He had “visible cuts and scrapes,” according to Faudskar. The teenager reportedly told police he remembered getting hit by a car and then he realized he was on the ground.

The school year for Rochester high schoolers started Monday.

