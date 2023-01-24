Teenager injured in Highway 30 crash near Stewartville

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old driver was injured in a crash near Stewartville on Monday evening, Jan. 23, 2023.

A 2011 Ford F350 was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 30 and a 2005 Volkswagen New Jetta was traveling south on Olmsted County Road 20 when one of the vehicles did not stop at the stop sign and crashed with the other vehicle, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The juvenile was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford, Wade Alan Baker, 47, of Wykoff was uninjured, according to the report.

With the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, MCAS, Stewartville Fire Department and Bill’s Towing also responding to the crash, law enforcement worked to move traffic through the scene.