Teenager injured in rollover crash in Oronoco Township

ROCHESTER — A 17-year-old female was injured following a single-vehicle crash around midnight on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

She was driving a 2007 Buick LaCross westbound on White Bridge Road near Sandy Point Court Northeast when her vehicle went off the road to the right striking a rock wall, hitting an electrical pole and rolling an unknown amount of times.

The juvenile had to be extricated from the vehicle, and she was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

An initial CT scan looked promising, according to Schueller, but no other updates on her condition were available.

