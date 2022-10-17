We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Teenager injured in rollover crash in Oronoco Township

A 17-year-old female had to be extricated from her vehicle following the crash

Oronoco - Olmsted County map.png
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 17, 2022 09:36 AM
ROCHESTER — A 17-year-old female was injured following a single-vehicle crash around midnight on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

She was driving a 2007 Buick LaCross westbound on White Bridge Road near Sandy Point Court Northeast when her vehicle went off the road to the right striking a rock wall, hitting an electrical pole and rolling an unknown amount of times.

The juvenile had to be extricated from the vehicle, and she was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

An initial CT scan looked promising, according to Schueller, but no other updates on her condition were available.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSPUBLIC SAFETYORONOCOOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
