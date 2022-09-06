SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Teenager pulled over going 107 mph in a 55 in SW Rochester

A 16-year-old male was pulled over for excessive speeding under the influence last week.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 06, 2022 09:42 AM
ROCHESTER — A 16-year-old male was pulled over after law enforcement clocked his vehicle going 107 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone Sept. 1, 2022, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller:

The teenager pulled over in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu near in the intersection of County Club Road and 63rd Avenue Southwest after an Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputy began to follow him. The male pulled over before the deputy turned on their emergency lights.

The deputy smelled marijuana and the teenager appeared under the influence. A small about of what appeared to be marijuana was found in the vehicle along with various paraphernalia.

The male told law enforcement he started speeding after a song came on the radio that he liked. The teenager did not have a license and charges related to the incident have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
