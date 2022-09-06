Teenager pulled over going 107 mph in a 55 in SW Rochester

ROCHESTER — A 16-year-old male was pulled over after law enforcement clocked his vehicle going 107 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone Sept. 1, 2022, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller:

The teenager pulled over in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu near in the intersection of County Club Road and 63rd Avenue Southwest after an Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputy began to follow him. The male pulled over before the deputy turned on their emergency lights.

The deputy smelled marijuana and the teenager appeared under the influence. A small about of what appeared to be marijuana was found in the vehicle along with various paraphernalia.

The male told law enforcement he started speeding after a song came on the radio that he liked. The teenager did not have a license and charges related to the incident have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.