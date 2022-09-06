Teenagers arrested after pointing gun at other juvenile

ROCHESTER — A 16-year-old female and a 15-year-old male, both of Rochester, were arrested after allegedly attempting to rob another teenager with a firearm Sunday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Rochester Township, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller:

One of the suspects pointed a Glock 17 at a juvenile on the 3000 block of 18th Avenue Southwest and demanded he empty his pockets. The juvenile told law enforcement that he did not have any money and the pair left in their vehicle.

The teenager's vehicle was located at an apartment complex on the 3900 block of 19th Avenue Northwest in Rochester by the Rochester Police Department. Officers found the handgun in the vehicle and it was determined that the firearm had been reported stolen August 2021 out of Owatonna.

Both teenagers were taken to the Dakota County Juvenile Detention Center.

Charges related to the incident have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.