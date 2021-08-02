SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Teens run away from VonWald Youth Shelter; one arrested

Teen kicks at, spits on police after leaving shelter in southwest Rochester

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Police lights
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
August 02, 2021 10:07 AM
A teen female was arrested for assaulting a peace officer after spitting on and kicking at an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy.

Capt. James Schueller with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, said deputies responded to a call at 8:53 p.m. Saturday from the VonWald Emergency Youth Shelter that two juvenile residents were missing and had run away. Deputies later found the teens walking north on Bamber Valley Road.

ALSO READ: Cameras catch trespassers, catalytic converters found missing

When asked to get into the deputy's vehicle, one teen complied, however the second teen refused. After a while, the female, age 15, from Cannon Falls, wandered into the lanes of traffic. Schueller said that to keep the girl safe and return her to the shelter, officers tried to handcuff her to put her in the car.

At that point, the girl began kicking at the deputies and spit on one of them. Eventually, she was subdued.

The girl was later charged as a minor with felony fourth-degree assault, transfer of a bodily fluid.

