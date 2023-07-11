Temporary bike racks available through Rochester program

ROCHESTER — Grant funding has expanded bike-parking opportunities in Rochester.

An Olmsted County SHIP (Statewide Health Improvement Partnership) grant awarded to the city of Rochester will is funding three temporary bike racks, offering up to a combined 16 bike parking spaces.

The racks are available for community members to rent without charge for various community events when attendance volumes could exceed current bike parking capacity or where no bike parking is currently available.

The bike racks are also available to community organizations, businesses, nonprofits and other groups who want to pilot bike parking in front of their establishment. This provides an option to test the use of bike parking before committing funds to permanent bicycle infrastructure.

Anyone interested in requesting the bike racks for community events can obtain the request form online at tinyurl.com/v4pafxax .

Organizations interested in requesting a bike rack to pilot bike parking at their establishment can obtain the request form online at tinyurl.com/42t6d4eb