News Local

Temporary seating proposed for Olmsted County fair as grandstand remains unusable

Commissioners will be asked to approve contingency funds to provide seating for grandstand shows in July.

Audience members take their seats in the grandstand at the start of Great Frontier Bull Riding during the Olmsted County Fair Friday, July 26, 2019, in Rochester.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 10:52 AM

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners will be asked Tuesday to approve $60,000 to rent temporary bleachers and related equipment for Olmsted County grandstand shows.

The temporary seating will provide space for approximately 2,000 attendees, replacing the grandstand seating that has been deemed unsafe for use.

Funding for the bleachers will come from a county contingency account.

“Over the years, the county has invested funds to bring the grandstand up to code for Olmsted County Fair events,” Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gregg Wright said. “However, the 85-year-old structure is constantly exposed to Minnesota’s harsh weather conditions and, not to mention, underutilized.

"As we look to make further Graham Park enhancements, we aim to make thoughtful investments to create desirable amenities that will be well-used by our community’s residents and visitors.”

The Olmsted County Fair is slated for July 24 through July 30.

The planned 2,000 temporary seats align with the number of seats available in the current covered section of the grandstand and will provide space for the anticipated large crowds during the demolition derby, autocross and bull riding events.

Meanwhile, commissioners are planning to discuss future options later this month, and county staff and elected officials continue to work with the Olmsted County Fair Board to explore future possibilities for the grandstand area.

“This temporary measure allows us to envision a new perspective for Olmsted County Fair events,” Olmsted County Fair Board President Scott Schneider said. “We are thrilled to offer seating options for our cherished fair events this year. Working with the board of commissioners, we look forward to developing a sustainable long-term solution.”

The construction of buildings and reimagining of the park space are integral components of the Graham Park master plan . On May 22, the Minnesota Legislature approved $8 million toward a proposed $20 million exhibition center at Graham Park.

