A potential compromise for parking at the former Kmart lot has sparked tension between Rochester’s two top elected officials.
“They called me and made an offer,” Mayor Kim Norton told Rochester City Council President Randy Staver on Monday after he criticized a meeting she had with the developer.
“I don’t like the behavior,” Staver responded, pointing out that Norton called council members opposed to the parking plan but left out those who supported it.
The plan and related lease was approved in a 4-3 vote last week, but Patrick Regan, president of Camegaran LLC, reportedly called Norton to ask about a compromise to stave off a potential veto.
Camegaran, the property owner, had reached a lease agreement with city staff and Mayo Clinic to provide 729 parking spaces, with a proposed expansion to nearly 1,400 spaces. Norton has opposed the potential for a 10-year use, based on an initial five-year contract with the provision for two, 30-month extensions.
An agreement reportedly reached Monday seeks to reduce the potential use of the site for contract parking from 10 years to seven and a half.
Norton said she invited council members Nick Campion and Annalissa Johnson to Monday’s meeting with Regan, since she was unsure why they were opposed to the original plan. Council Member Mark Bilderback, who provided the third opposing vote, wasn’t available, she said.
Campion said during last week’s council meeting that the length of the agreement was a concern but on Tuesday pointed to potential flexibility.
“There are ways to make this better for the community,” he said, stopping short of saying whether he would support the proposed compromise. He said he plans to post his thoughts on the issue online Tuesday.
Staver was more direct Tuesday, saying he’d oppose the proposed change to the agreement that passed last week.
“Seven years, to me, is a fairly short amount of time,” he said, adding that redevelopment projects typically take years to move forward.
He said the flexibililty in the original agreement provides the ability to shorten the timeframe but also allows Camegaran a longer option, if needed.
He called the mayor’s effort to modify the agreement “a misstep,” saying her options are to accept the agreement or veto it.
“We have to respect our respective boundaries,” he said.
Norton said Monday she had planned to allow the measure to pass with the understanding the lease agreement would be modified, but she added that Staver’s reaction made her uncertain the agreement would stand.
She has seven days from Wednesday’s approval to issue a veto.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Staver was joined by council members Michael Wojcik, Patrick Keane and Shaun Palmer in supporting the original lease.
Immediately prior to the call for a council vote, Norton raised her hand to speak but was apparantly not initially noticed by Staver. When Staver went ahead with the vote after being informed the mayor wanted to speak, she questioned the action.
“As someone with veto authority, it seems like it would be nice to get my question answered before you had the vote,” she told Staver during Wednesday’s meeting.
Her question at the time was based on the length of the original agreement.
Camegaran and Mayo Clinic representatives stated Tuesday morning that they may have comments regarding the proposed change to the lease agreement by the end of the day. This article will be updated online as details emerge