Test project seeks to ease pick-up and drop-off stress at southeast Rochester school

ROCHESTER — Adam Lien and his family filled planters Saturday to help build a demonstration project at Lincoln K-8 District-Wide School in southeast Rochester.

“It should cut down on overall traffic, I think,” he said. “I’m excited. I’ve been talking about it for two weeks.”

Parents, students and other volunteers gathered Saturday morning to put the finishing touches on the project designed to test alternate drop-off and pick-up locations at the school, which starts classes on Wednesday.

Larissa Lien said in recent years parents using Ninth Avenue Southeast to access the school’s parking lot have caused long backups that began to circle blocks in the neighborhood and sometimes led to conflicts when parents opted to use a different approach.

Another parent who drives her children to the school, Angella Pross said she knows the morning and afternoon congestion can be a struggle for neighbors, as well as parents.

“We have done as much as we can with what we had available,” she said.

Addressing concerns

With nearly 500 students, Lincoln Principal Jim Sonju said approximately 40% are dropped off in cars, which amounts to as many as 100 cars and 200 students each morning and afternoon.

In recent years, the influx has led to long backups in the neighborhood as parents waited up to an hour to pick up students after school..

Matt Tse, Rochester’s active transportation coordinator, said the inefficiency and the school and community desire to improve safety led the city to seek state transportation funds to test the revised pick-up and drop-off model.

“They have tried multiple solutions,” he said, pointing out that the key challenge at district-wide schools is that students come from throughout the city and only a few are within walking or biking distance.

At Lincoln, Tse said about 10 to 15 students regularly walk to school each day, with the rest riding a bus or being delivered by their parents from throughout the district. .

Jo Anne Judge-Dietz, public health nurse with Olmsted County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, said one goal of the project is to show parents that it can be safe for their children to walk or bike to the school, whether it’s from a nearby home or being dropped off in Slatterly Park, a few blocks east of Lincoln.

“We are hoping we are building a comfort level,” she said.

Changing patterns

The changes being made center on converting the section of 11th Street Southeast north of the school into a one-way street, with a single lane of traffic heading west from Ninth Avenue to Eighth Avenue.

At peak times, cars will file through the area to drop off and pick up students in grades 3 through 5. Tse said a crossing guard at the intersection of 11th Street and Eighth Avenue will keep traffic flowing.

Younger students will continue to be picked up in the school’s parking lot, but parents will arrive from the east side of the school on 11th Avenue Southeast.

Older students will be dropped off and picked up on 9 1/2 Avenue Southwest, south of 11th Street.

Judge-Dietz said families with children in multiple age brackets will use the designated drop-off and pick-up point for the youngest student.

A secondary site for parents who want to park and walk their students to the front door will be available along Seventh Avenue, south of 11th Street.

Parents who typically drop off and pick up students are slated to visit the school Monday and Tuesday for specific instructions on the process before the first day of classes.

Remaining flexible

Since the changes are temporary, they will be able to be altered as needed, if the school or city finds that something isn’t working.

The primary materials being used are concrete barriers that once marked makeshift outdoor patios downtown and flex posts used to divide the 11th Street traffic lane from the location where students will wait for their parents to arrive. Planters and painted markings also help define spaces.

Tse said the materials accounted for $8,000 to $9,000 spent on the project, with the remaining funds from the $25,000 state grant used to pay for staff time to design and implement the project. No local funding was required for the project.

With a plan to run the trial through October, Tse said the flex posts and barriers will need to be removed once snow falls.

“The goal is to keep this pilot up for as long as possible,” he said.

Once the demonstration project is removed, organizers will discuss what worked and what didn’t. They also plan to survey students and parents throughout the process for a hands-on perspective.

“The hope is that come spring semester, there will be parents and kids and other schools asking when the flex posts and barriers are coming back, and they will be making their own suggestions and improvements to the project layout based on what did or didn’t work this fall,” Tse said “And honestly, that’s a win in and of itself – getting residents to think about streets beyond just conduits for cars.”

