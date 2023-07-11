Texas developer's request too much for Rochester council

ROCHESTER — A Texas-based developer’s request for flexibility failed to sway Rochester City Council members on Monday.

“We’re not just supposed to just let the market decide where they want stuff and we roll with it because that’s what the market wants,” council member Patrick Keane said. “That’s when you get city sprawl or ineffective services.”

Anthony Properties of Dallas, Texas, asked the city to change its land-use map for nearly 120 acres of farmland that sits just outside city limits, on the northeast corner of 55th Street Northwest and 18th Avenue. The land-use map guides zoning status for the property, if it’s annexed into the city.

The City Council asked city planners in February to look at the site and determine whether some of the land, which is designated for low-density housing, would be better suited for more housing density and commercial development.

The Community Development staff suggested designating 20 acres for medium-density residential, which would allow apartment complexes, and 25 acres for mixed use, which could include commercial uses and multi-family housing.

The developer requested 47 acres of medium-density housing and 30 acres of mixed use.

“That is what we need to have a successful project,” Anthony Property’s Assistant Vice President of Development Justin Todd told the council.

He said the zoning would make way for 411 units of senior housing and 916 market-rate apartments, with 43 acres left for building single-family homes.

Additionally, he said early plans call for seeking restaurants, a daycare center and other uses along 55th Street Northwest.

Council member Norman Wahl said the proposal for 15 buildings with three to four stories each appeared to be too much for the space, saying single-family homes, townhomes and row homes would be a better fit in an area that already has a large senior complex and other development planned.

“We are lacking low-density housing,” he said.

Council member Shaun Palmer suggested a compromise, proposing that the council add 10 acres for medium-density housing to the city staff’s plan as a way to spur development at the site.

“I think we are so close,” he said.

Council member Molly Dennis, who represents the city ward next to the Cascade Township site said any move toward more housing is needed.

“We need roofs over heads right now,” she said, with council member Mark Bransford also joining to support Palmer’s proposal.

It wasn’t enough to sway the rest of the council, so Dennis and Bransford ended up joining a future vote to adopt the recommendation by city staff.

Palmer abstained from the vote and questioned the council action.

“You can talk all you want about wanting housing,” he said. “I’m not buying it.”

Council President Brook Carlson pointed out the vote was to preserve land that’s better suited for housing that can be used to increase homeownership.

“This is not voting against housing,” she said. “This is voting in a way that aligns with our priorities.”

Community Development Deputy Director Ryan Yetzer said he’s confident that sticking to the priorities outlined in the city’s comprehensive plan will still allow the site to be developed.

“I believe this property will develop with whatever designation you put on it,” he told the council.