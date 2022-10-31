Texas man arrested for shooting at woman's ex in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A 32-year-old Fort Worth, Texas, man was arrested after shooting at a man the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Rochester, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Exavier Porter was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Rochester woman on 18th-1/2 Avenue Northwest when they saw the woman's ex-boyfriend, a 30-year-old man from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, driving on the same road.

Porter exited the vehicle and shot 10 rounds at the ex-boyfriend. The woman then drove her and Porter back to her Rochester apartment.

The ex-boyfriend's car, a 2012 Mercedes Benz, was hit at least four times, leaving the car with two flat tires and bullet holes on the driver's side.

Police canvassed the area and found 10 bullet casings but no firearm.

Porter is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and police have recommended charges to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

