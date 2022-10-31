SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Texas man arrested for shooting at woman's ex in Rochester

Exavier Porter, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested after allegedly firing a weapon at the ex-boyfriend of a woman he was with.

Exavier Porter
Exavier Porter.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 31, 2022 09:05 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 32-year-old Fort Worth, Texas, man was arrested after shooting at a man the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Rochester, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Exavier Porter was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Rochester woman on 18th-1/2 Avenue Northwest when they saw the woman's ex-boyfriend, a 30-year-old man from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, driving on the same road.

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 23-29, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 31, 2022 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
1397385_1377850819123079_1582065212_o.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Chasing crowd approval, Abshire performs in Rochester Saturday
The Minneapolis-based performer went from open mics to being an opening act and eventually touring. Nate Abshire released an album in 2019. He won a national roast contest in 2020 with fellow Minneapolis comic Bryan Miller.
October 31, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Answer Man logo
Local
Answer Man: Diversity, equity and inclusion director was not hired to oversee Bloomberg grant
Grant to address workforce equity comes with funds for day-to-day operations, which will fall under director position created in 2021 budget.
October 31, 2022 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man

Porter exited the vehicle and shot 10 rounds at the ex-boyfriend. The woman then drove her and Porter back to her Rochester apartment.

The ex-boyfriend's car, a 2012 Mercedes Benz, was hit at least four times, leaving the car with two flat tires and bullet holes on the driver's side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police canvassed the area and found 10 bullet casings but no firearm.

Porter is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and police have recommended charges to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Alayna Sobieniak
NewsMD
Living in a maternity care desert: Fillmore County residents confront barriers to prenatal, postpartum care
With no obstetric medical facilities or providers in the county, Fillmore County residents face cost, time and travel barriers when seeking maternity care. But area health systems and independent midwives are working to make that care more accessible to all.
October 31, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: One in custody after shots fired in Northwest Rochester on Saturday
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 31, 2022 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
H.O.P.E. Ranch
NewsMD
For 23 years, Chatfield horse therapy provides support for clients
Brianne Olson has been a client at H.O.P.E. Ranch for 13 years, and is a visual testimony for why equine-assisted therapy works.
October 31, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Car crash graphic
Local
Five injured in crash south of Austin Saturday night
Two of the five people taken by ambulance include children ages six and seven.
October 30, 2022 03:38 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed