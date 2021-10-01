SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Texas man injured in 3-vehicle collision in Olmsted County

A 2002 Ford Pickup, a 2016 Chevy Trax and a 2018 Hyundai LL were traveling eastbound on Highway 14 at 2:37 p.m. when they collided near Seventh Street Northwest while trying to avoid debris on the road, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
October 01, 2021 06:00 PM
A three-vehicle collision near Cascade Township on Highway 14 Friday evening sent a man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 2002 Ford Pickup, a 2016 Chevy Trax and a 2018 Hyundai LL were traveling eastbound on Highway 14 at 2:37 p.m. when they collided near Seventh Street Northwest while trying to avoid debris on the road, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Michael James Laudon, 76, of Sache, Tx., who was a passenger in the Hyundai LL, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys emergency room. All other drivers and passengers involved were uninjured from the collision.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the scene.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
