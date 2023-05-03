School resource officers expected to remain after Rochester Public Schools hears about alternative options

ROCHESTER — Although the Rochester School Board heard a presentation on alternative options to school resource officers on Tuesday, the district's current agreement with the city's police department is expected to stay in place as its yearly renewal approaches.

The board had previously directed Superintendent Kent Pekel to look into the options of either developing an internal security staff or simply relying on the city’s police department on an as-needed basis rather than having dedicated SROs in the buildings. As a result of that directive, the board both reviewed the opinions of students and staff in regard to resource officers, and also heard from national experts in the field about what other districts have done.

"There's not a single answer out there yet that has been codified as THE answer," Jason Matlock, an adviser on organizational security, said about what school districts have done in regard to safety outside of school resource officers.

The contract between RPS and the Rochester Police Department is set to automatically renew June 1. Considering the board didn’t vote to make any changes during Tuesday’s meeting means the existing agreement between the two organizations will most likely remain in place, Pekel said.

"If they had wanted to change direction in any way — amend the contract, cancel the contract, whatever — it would have required action," Pekel explained to the media following the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matlock reviewed the security practices in four different large school districts, including those of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Milwaukee, and Denver.

He described varying levels of security options the district could develop, grouping them into three general categories: private police forces, enhanced security guards, and full-time consultants.

St. Paul, for example, relied on a blend of contractors, in-house staffing, as well as the city’s police force. Denver, Matlock said, went so far as to essentially develop its own police presence in its schools.

There are challenges with each system, Matlock said. By developing its own systems rather than relying on SROs, the district would have to worry about staffing the positions, training, the increased costs, as well as the liability of taking on duties often associated with school resource officers.

Stan Alleyne, of Alleyne, Matlock and Associates, speaks with the Rochester School Board on Tuesday, April 2, about the use of school resource officers. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

For example, the costs for Minneapolis Public Schools ballooned when the district canceled its SRO agreement with the city and started to develop an alternative system, Matlock said.

Although the argument against having SROs in schools stems from the idea that it can be traumatic for students or contribute to the school-to-prison pipeline, Matlock indicated SROs are not always the root of the problem.

“A lot of this work isn’t about how you work with your police officers,” Matlock said. “It’s about how you work with your staff. Because those referrals to law enforcement start with a staff member.”

In addition to discussing districts that have developed their own security systems, Matlock spoke about the practice of relying on the city’s police force when needed as opposed to having dedicated SROs in the buildings. He described relying on “beat cops” instead of SROs as foregoing a “premium service.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That is essentially the same argument representatives from the Rochester Police Department have repeatedly made during conversations with the school district. They say SROs are better equipped to respond to situations in the school because they know the environment.

“A 911 responder’s coming in to clear a call, make sure everything’s safe and move on to the next 10 calls; even if they’re fully staffed, there’s always someone else calling,” Matlock said. “SROs are, by design, there to try to build relationships.”

Tuesday’s presentation was the latest installment in a years-long conversation about the role of school resource officers in Rochester’s education system. In addition to Tuesday’s discussion, the district has held working groups on the subject, delved into scholarly research available on the use of SROs, and amended its contract with the Rochester Police Department – all of which has been surrounded by hours of conversation of the merits of having a law enforcement presence in the schools.

The leadership of RPS has discussed and rehashed and evaluated the use of SROs more over the last three years than seemingly any other topic. Tuesday's presentation about alternative options in some ways seemed like an effort to make sure it crossed all its Ts and dotted any remaining I's.

In addition to hearing from Matlock about alternative options, the board also reviewed survey data about how staff and students feel in regard to SROs.

In March, RPS surveyed 58 school administrators about the issues of school resources officers. In response to the statement "I support the current practice of having school resource officers in our schools to promote school safety," 98% of the respondents agreed.

On the flipside, 92% of the administrators disagreed with the following statement: "I support relying upon local police officers who are not SROs or station in the schools (i.e. beat cops) to provide safety services to schools instead of the use of school resource officers."

In discussing the topic after Tuesday’s presentation, the board members didn’t actually propose making any changes to Rochester’s current system. They did, however, indicate that the use of SROs in Rochester Public Schools is something they will continue to monitor moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

School Board member Jess Garcia referred back to Matlock’s comment, reiterating that part of the issue is staff members referring students to law enforcement rather than the presence of SROs themselves.

“I think we, as RPS, can do better than we have done. And I think we’re inching in that direction,” Garcia said. "My stance this whole time has not been anti-SRO; It's been anti systems of inequity that are negatively impacting our students."