The 38th annual Farm Show begins Tuesday in the Graham Arenas on the Olmsted County fairgrounds.
The show highlights innovations, products and services for use on the farm and in the home.
The Farm Show runs Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cake will be served Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the show's food court to celebrate the debut of Agweek as Southern Minnesota's ag newspaper.
Forum Communications publishes both Agri News and Agweek. Agri News is based in Rochester and covers people and events in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Agweek is based in Fargo, N.D., and covers western Minnesota, North and South Dakota, and portions of Montana.
Beginning this week, Agri News subscribers will receive Agweek. Agri News readers will still find news and advertising about themselves and their neighbors, as well as more in-depth coverage of ag-related issues.
Staff members from Agri News, Agweek and Forum Communications will be on hand both days at the show to explain the merger as well as show off some of the "bonuses" that Agweek brings. Among them are Agweek TV and a more robust website.
Mychal Wilmes, the former managing editor of Agri News who writes a weekly column for the Post Bulletin, will be at the Agweek booth both days: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
"I may be retired, but I still like to talk to people at the show. They 'talk my language' and keep me in touch with what's important," Wilmes said.
The Farm Show would not be the Farm Show without three of its most popular features — pork sandwiches on Tuesday, beef sandwiches on Wednesday, and the Olmsted County Dairy Association's ice cream wagon.
Nearly 140 exhibitors will be at the show.
The grand prize for the Farm Show's traditional drawing is an Arctic Cat Stampede, a UTV. (You must be at least 18 to enter the drawing.)
Parking at Graham Park and admission to the show are free.