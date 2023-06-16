That road construction near Century High School will bring smooth driving

Dear Answer Man: Well, there are three seasons in Minnesota: winter, spring and construction. I see we’re all about to be diverted and delayed at Viola Road near Century High School. How long is this going to last? — Frustrated Driver.

Dear Driver,

Take a deep breath, loosen your vice-like grip on the steering wheel and gently remove your foot from the gas pedal. Everything’s going to be alright.

Yes, construction started Monday, June 12, 2023, on the new roundabout that will be installed at the intersection of Viola Road Northeast/Olmsted County Road 2 and Cassidy Drive and Century Hills Drive, according to Tyler Spies, project manager with the city of Rochester.

“Today is when they’re going to start putting in the temporary bypass road,” Spies said Monday. “Removals start Friday,” she added, taking about the process of digging up the old road in preparation of building that roundabout.

Spies said the bypass road will run on the south side of the project across Century Hills Drive Northeast, and that temporary road will last the duration of the project. There will be a lane of traffic in each direction.

"We’re hoping to keep people moving through there,” she said.

The $3 million project is slated to wrap up “right before school starts” for Rochester Public Schools.

The main reason behind the roundabout is safety. The new intersection will increase pedestrian safety and connections, meaning people who walk in the area will be safer. It will also help bring awareness of the school to drivers, lower speeds along Viola Road in the area, and better circulation and access to all vehicles and pedestrians moving through the intersection.

Frankly, at peak hours such as rush hour or when school would let out, that intersection and Viola Road by Century High School in general was a mess.

"There’s room for improvement, which is why we’re doing this,” Spies said.

The new roundabout near Century High School isn’t the only school-adjacent one drivers in Southeast Minnesota will soon find.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city of Kasson are working on a roundabout at Minnesota Highway 57 and 16th Street Northeast in Kasson right near Kasson High School. That roundabout will be completed in July at about the same time two other Kasson roundabouts will be open to traffic. A small roundabout will replace the traffic light-controlled intersection of Mantorville Avenue/Highway 57 and Main Street in Kasson. Just south of there, a new intersection at Dodge County Road 34 and Mantorville Avenue/Highway 57 will see a third new roundabout for the city.

All this will lead, MnDOT and the two cities believe, to smoother and safer traffic flow in those areas.

Now, isn’t that a relaxing thought?

Here's my roundabout way of asking for inquiries.