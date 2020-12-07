'The answer for me is love:' Advocating for a child with disabilities during a pandemic

In some ways, Adrian Dibble is like other kids his age. He has an infectious smile and a doting family. He wears glasses, rides the bus to school, and likes football.

But, eventually, the parallels end.

That’s because Adrian is a 12-year-old boy who has cerebral palsy and global developmental delays, meaning he is unable to do almost anything for himself: walk, eat, use the bathroom. He is completely dependent on those around him for care and support.

With the onset of the pandemic, things became a lot harder. In November, the Rochester school system informed his father, Nick Dibble, that it would not be able to provide in-person support for Adrian. On top of that, the various nonprofits in the community that would provide additional supports for people with disabilities have largely stopped doing so.

"Those resources were always very tight in normal circumstances; they're now gone – there's nothing," Nick said. "I would be really surprised if nonprofits that support severely disabled individuals and children return in the same form that they once were. Funding was so short at the state level that these organizations were already struggling."

Life has not given Adrian the advantages many other children have. That said, he’s fortunate to have landed in the family that he did.

Nick’s social media is full of photos of his children, including Adrian, enjoying life’s little moments. In one photo, Adrian is dressed as a pirate for Halloween, with his wheelchair decked out to look like a ship. Another year, they dressed his wheelchair to look like a DJ’s turntable and speakers.

Adrian’s been to football games and gone bowling. He watches cartoons, goes for walks with his father and gets dressed up in nice clothes for special occasions. Occasionally, he gets smothered in a hug from his seven-year-old brother, Charlie.

And, he goes to school. Or, at least, like many students, he used to.

Heather Nessler, executive director of communications for Rochester Public Schools, said she can’t comment on individual families in the district due to privacy requirements. However, she emphasized that the district is still supporting families.

“I want to emphasize that RPS continues to make educational services available to all students, including students with special needs, during the period of distance learning,” Nessler said via email. “Although the educational services that are provided during distance learning may differ from the educational services that are provided in person, RPS has not stated to any parent – and would not state to any parent – that no educational services or supports are available.”

The difference is that for students needing as much support as Adrian, distance learning is basically unworkable. With working parents and no other full-time care taker, Adrian's education essentially came to an end since he's not able to do school on his own. That has been the case for weeks.

Nick kept advocating for his son. He's spoken to officials with the school district. He's posted updates on Facebook. In the meantime, he has done his best to support his son.

According to Nick, the school district has since agreed to have a meeting, indicating it might be able to provide some sort of in-person support for Adrian after all. The family is waiting to find out what the extent of that might look like.

In addition to the possibility of getting in-person school for Adrian once again, the Dibbles have received other offers of support. Teachers outside the district have reached out to the family, offering to work with Adrian on their days off.

"I was very shocked and surprised by that," Nick said. "It was very touching."

Even with a possible return to school, Nick worries about what the future might hold for Adrian. As he continues to grow, it will become increasingly difficult for his family to care for him on their own.

"When he's an adult and there is no school, what kind of supports will he have in this community? Right now, I'm not seeing any," Nick said. "And that's a tough decision for a parent. That means that in the city with the No. 1 hospital in the world, we can't meet the needs of our most vulnerable population."

For the present, though, Nick and his wife, Brianna, have fine-tuned the process of taking care of their child.

Nick gave a TED Talk in 2017, speaking about “the internet of things.” Throughout the 18-minute presentation, Nick spoke to the audience about how he has used technology to help give Adrian the highest quality of life possible.

“Let’s be brutally honest for a second ... Adrian will never go to college. He’ll never be married. He’ll never have a job. And it will always cost society more to provide for him than he will ever – ever – be able to give back,” Nick said during the TED Talk.

Throughout the presentation, he held up various gadgets he has installed in his house. He put a heat sensor in Adrian’s bed to make sure his son isn’t too hot or too cold. He put a camera in Adrian’s bedroom to track whether he has trouble sleeping. Nick can automate the lights and music in his home. He’s able to tie those systems to his phone, so he can keep track of Adrian from another room in the house.

“So, why should you care?" Nick went on to say during the TED Talk. "And the answer for you, I hope, is that the dignity of human life matters. And how we take care of those most vulnerable in our society … that’s how future generations will judge us.

"But the answer for me – the answer for me is love."