'The Big Leplowski,' 'Say it Ain’t Snow': Voting open to help name a MnDOT snowplow

Voting is now available at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow and will be open through Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 19, 2022
ST. PAUL — Have you ever had dreams of naming a snowplow? Well, now is the moment your dream can become reality.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, that voting is open for its second "Name a Snowplow" contest.

Voters can choose up to eight names from a list of 50. MnDOT staff and leadership reviewed nearly 11,000 name submissions before settling on the candidates for selection, which includes names like How Now Orange Plow, Sweet Child O'Brine, Uff Da and Giiwedin — the Ojibwe word for north wind.

Voting is available at  mndot.gov/nameasnowplow and will be open through Wednesday, Jan. 26.

In early February, MnDOT will announce the eight winning names and areas where the new named snowplows will be located – one named snowplow for each MnDOT district.

MnDOT conducted a similar vote last year, naming one snowplow in Southeastern Minnesota Snowbi Wan Kenobi

