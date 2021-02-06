The city wants to know your thoughts on Rochester's rapid transit plan

An 18-question online survey is intended to gauge public awareness and perceptions of Rochester’s planned rapid transit project.

“Rochester Rapid Transit is the first bus rapid transit project in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro area,” project manager Jarrett Hubbard said. “The service will be an entirely new experience for passengers. And because it will operate within the Rochester transit system, we are investing in an inclusive process to name and brand the service in a way that will set it apart.”

The rapid transit project, with an estimated $114 million cost, is a 2.6-mile route along Second Street Southwest, connecting a planned transit village to Mayo Civic Center, with designated stops along the way.

Scheduled to begin service in 2025, it will connect downtown Rochester, the Mayo Civic Center, Mayo Clinic campuses, the Rochester-Olmsted Government Center, the Uptown neighborhood, and Cascade Lake.

While the system is expected to use electric buses, members of the state’s Destination Medical Center Corp. board said Wednesday it’s important to make sure the system embraces other innovations.

“The transit experience isn’t just getting on a bus,” DMCC Board Chairman R.T. Rybak said.

Planned special features include onboard technology to inform passengers about stops, level boarding to improve access, dedicated transit lanes and signal priority to improve reliability, and enhanced shelters where passengers pay before boarding.

“Rapid transit promises to address Rochester’s growing mobility needs and provide an amenity of high value which will benefit all of Rochester,” DMC Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb said. “A strong brand will amplify its value and increase the chances of the project catalyzing economic development in our community.”

The survey, which is online now with a link at www.rochestermn.gov/rapidtransit , seeks to help planners understand awareness of the brand as the city continues to seek federal funding for the project, which will also be supported by state DMC funds.

The survey will be open through Feb. 11.

In addition to the survey, the Rochester City Council will discuss the project during its 3:30 p.m. study session Monday, which will be available live online at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80 at 3:30 p.m. Monday.