99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Fillmore County Fair Grandstand now has water thanks to a local farmer

Farmer Jared Olson used a $5,000 donation from the Bayer Fund to make the fairground improvement project possible.

water reels.jpg
Fillmore County Fair Board President Aaren Mathison, left, and Treasurer Doug Lind pose next to a newly installed water hose reel at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Preston, Minn.
Contributed / Fillmore County Agricultural Society
By Staff reports
January 11, 2023 01:05 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PRESTON — A Fillmore County farmer used a national grant to make a safety improvement at the Fillmore County Fair grandstand.

The Fillmore County Agriculture Society announced this month that a local farmer, Jared Olson, directed his $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities grant toward the Fillmore County Fairgrounds. The funds were used to bring water access to the grandstand.

"Water is now instantly available for any issues related to performances in the track area, especially for safety during the demolition derby," said Fillmore County Fair Board President Aaren Mathison. "We were also able to improve the sound in the grandstand seating for the viewers while the contractors were on site.”

Also Read
St. Charles High School
Local
St. Charles Police increase patrols after shooting threat found at St. Charles High School
Students on Monday reported a shooting threat that was written in one of the school's bathrooms.
January 11, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Rawlings helmets
Business
Rawlings revises its plan, keeps some jobs at Caledonia'a Miken Sports manufacturing
The revised plan will make Caledonia the North American headquarters for slow pitch business, a Rawlings official said.
January 11, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Charlie Dale Henry
Local
St. Charles man given probation for soliciting juvenile
A St. Charles man will serve no jail time after pleading guilty to sending a lewd picture to a juvenile and requesting they send lewd pictures to him.
January 11, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

The funding Olson received was part of the Bayer Fund's revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, which helps farmers fund projects in their communities that contribute to those communities' well-being. Prior to 2022, the grants were only $2,500 each.

“Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local nonprofit organizations and schools that are improving rural communities in the areas of health and wellness, food and nutrition, and STEM and ag education," said Bayer Fund President Al Mitchell.

Related Topics: PRESTON-HARMONY-FOUNTAINAGRICULTURE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Zumbro Falls - Wabasha County map.png
Local
Crash involving semi temporary closed Highway 63 Wednesday morning
A car and semi crash temporarily halted traffic on U.S. Highway 63 south of Zumbro Falls Wednesday morning.
January 11, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
OCSO - ROBBERY.png
Local
Over $5k worth of tools stolen in Rochester Township over weekend
The tools were stolen from a construction trailer that was parked at a residential construction site.
January 11, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 11, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Rochester man arrested after pointing gun at driver during road rage incident
Rochester Police arrested a 23-year-old man who said “he felt like the stupidest person in the world” for displaying his gun during the incident.
January 11, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe