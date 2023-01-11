The Fillmore County Fair Grandstand now has water thanks to a local farmer

PRESTON — A Fillmore County farmer used a national grant to make a safety improvement at the Fillmore County Fair grandstand.

The Fillmore County Agriculture Society announced this month that a local farmer, Jared Olson, directed his $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities grant toward the Fillmore County Fairgrounds. The funds were used to bring water access to the grandstand.

"Water is now instantly available for any issues related to performances in the track area, especially for safety during the demolition derby," said Fillmore County Fair Board President Aaren Mathison. "We were also able to improve the sound in the grandstand seating for the viewers while the contractors were on site.”

The funding Olson received was part of the Bayer Fund's revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, which helps farmers fund projects in their communities that contribute to those communities' well-being. Prior to 2022, the grants were only $2,500 each.

“Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local nonprofit organizations and schools that are improving rural communities in the areas of health and wellness, food and nutrition, and STEM and ag education," said Bayer Fund President Al Mitchell.