99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The heart wants what the heart wants, and Answer Man delivers

For folks missing both WCCO and the Amish Kitchen column, your friendly neighborhood man with the answers has some good news.

Answer Man logo
Answer Man
By Answer Man
February 11, 2023 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

OK, so not one specific question, but a barrage of them has your faithful Answer Man jumping this week. This barrage covers two topics: The continued discussion over WCCO-TV being removed from the Spectrum channel lineup in Rochester, and the Post Bulletin's decision to stop running the Amish Kitchen column that ran weekly on these pages.

Here's a sample of the reader concerns:

David Joyce wrote to mention, among other things, "You might also want to inform your readers that they can still watch WCCO-TV news using the CBSNews app available on Google Play or Apple App Store. I was able to install this app directly on my LG smart TV (this would probably work for Samsung smart TVs too). So now we can continue to watch WCCO news at least.

Also Read
Winona - Winona County map.png
Local
Three-vehicle crash injures 1 driver in Winona
Two of the drivers were uninjured in the Thursday evening crash.
February 10, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
IMG_6793.JPG
Local
Rochester-area education leaders lobby state lawmakers for funding and other changes
Roughly 40 superintendents from throughout southeast Minnesota attended the education forum in Kasson.
February 10, 2023 05:32 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Man installing smoke detector
Local
Byron man sentenced to probation for taking explicit videos of woman with smoke detector spy camera
Kirk Douglas Booth, 62, of Byron, captured explicit videos of a woman from a fake smoke detector with a hidden camera. He was given 2 years probation and 80 hours of community service.
February 10, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Two other readers also chimed in about the CBSNews app, or using it through Roku streaming.

The second topic filed under "we sure do miss this" is the Amish Kitchen column.

ADVERTISEMENT

MaryBeth Fitterer wrote: "Dear Answer Man, I have not seen the Amish cook column in the newspaper the past several weeks. Please tell me you haven’t stopped this column? As an old farm girl, I find their life very fascinating and a good reminder of where some of our food finds its way to our table. Thanks in advance."

So, yes, MaryBeth — and those other loyal Amish Kitchen readers who have contacted the Post Bulletin — that syndicated column is no longer on our pages.

Why? Well, as Post-Bulletin Editor Jeff Pieters wrote on Jan. 7, 2023: "As for our Life section, we’ll concentrate our best material each week in Tuesday’s edition, with a focus on things to see, do and enjoy in the coming week. We heard loud and clear in our survey that people look to us for that kind of coverage, so we will make a special emphasis of it."

Pieters noted that the Life section on Saturdays has been replaced with a Health section that focuses on wellness and medical news. We hope readers give that content a chance because, again as Jeff wrote, "(We) heard loud and clear that people want our newspapers, website and email newsletters to emphasize local news, local news, and local news – in that order. I’ve put the challenge to our reporting team – 21 strong – to make sure that we satisfy this very clear customer demand."

But, much like the online workaround to watch WCCO, there's a way to get your Amish Kitchen fix. And it won't cost a thing, and doesn't require you download any apps to your phone or smart TV.

As a Post Bulletin subscriber, you also have access to all publications that are part of the Forum Communications Corporation family. This includes the weekly agriculture newspaper, AgWeek at agweek.com . If you go to that website each week, you'll get the latest from Lovina Eicher, the Amish Kitchen lady. Just search for her name. Alternatively, you can read AgWeek, which is inserted into the Post Bulletin's e-paper each Monday on the Post Bulletin website.

Change is hard. Lord knows Answer Man gets grumpy when his routine is disturbed. Alas, the only thing for certain in this world is change.

Where there's a will, there's a way here at Answer Man. Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: ANSWER MAN
Answer Man
By Answer Man
What To Read Next
1d3644df6414f950622bdbf6c34730d5.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Dancing for the Arts preparing to hit the stage on April 15
The night of dancing pairs Rochester celebrity dancers with professional dancers from Dahl Dance to benefit youth arts education and public art program services.
February 10, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
La Crescent man accused of raping disabled woman over several years
After the complaint was made to police, the man attempted to bribe the mother of the survivor with $10,000 to "drop the charges." The sexual assaults started when the woman was 13-years-old.
February 10, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
03 Discovery Square Parking Ramp
Local
Destination Medical Center survey points to need to raise awareness among firms seeking to expand, relocate
While the surveyed life-science executives were aware of Mayo Clinic, their knowledge of Rochester and DMC efforts lagged.
February 10, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Lawrence.jpg
Sports
Rochester soccer community reacts to the passing of icon Tom Lawrence
Tom Lawrence, one of the most active members ever in Rochester soccer, died last week at the age of 81. The community reacted with an outpouring of love and respect for him.
February 10, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff