ROCHESTER — After a three-year pandemic hiatus, the Jehovah’s Witnesses are coming back to Rochester to hold the first of five weekend summer conventions at Mayo Civic Center.

They are bringing song and prayer and an economic ripple effect that will bring millions to Rochester businesses.

The five conventions — the first one starts Friday — are expected to draw 14,600 people to Rochester from the surrounding region, a Jehovah’s Witness spokesperson said.

Taken together, the gathering of Jehovah’s Witnesses over the summer makes it the largest conference hosted by Mayo Civic Center. Their return marks the first time since the lifting of pandemic restrictions that Witnesses are holding regional events around the world again.

The series of conventions packs a punch for Rochester businesses, estimated at between $6.1 million to $7.3 million in terms of economic impact, depending on who you ask — an infusion of cash that will benefit hotels, restaurants, coffee shops and gas stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Micah Argenio, a Jehovah’s Witness spokesperson, said the organization worked with 11 different hotels in the area, and a total of 3,825 rooms were reserved over the course of the summer conventions for its members.

“We’re excited to be back,” Argenio said. “Everybody loves to go to Rochester. Everybody loves that the conventions are back to being face to face.”

Known for its door-to-door ministry, Jehovah’s Witnesses held public conventions in stadiums, arenas and convention centers for more than 100 years until March 20, 2020, when global organizations canceled all in-person events.

Although a sense of normalcy has long since returned for many people and businesses, the CCJW was more cautious and held off longer than many religious organizations before returning to face-to-face meetings. The World Health Organization didn’t declare an end to COVID-19’s emergency status until May 5, 2023.

“We wanted to make sure that our neighbors and the communities were comfortable with it,” Argenio said. “We didn’t want to do it before we felt the mass majority of people would be comfortable with it.”

Exclusive Local Mayo Civic Center rebound: More bookings, bigger audiences boost revenue Experience Rochester sees numbers continue to grow at Mayo Civic Center as it enters fourth year of five-year contract aimed at streamlining management and increasing activity.

Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, called the return of the Jehovah’s Witnesses “great news” for the local economy.

“And it's a great sign that we’re well on our way to recovery here,” Ward said.

The five, three-day conventions in Rochester, starting on June 30, July 7, July 21, July 28 and Aug. 5, translates into 22 event days, Ward said. And the boost to hotels, which suffered from a massive slump during the pandemic, will be considerable. Experience Rochester projects JW conventions will result in 13,500 room nights at hotels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During COVID, almost every industry took a hit here locally and across the country. I know our hotel partners and retailers and restaurants are very excited to see our friends come back,” Ward said.

Indeed, the Rochester convention business has been on the rebound for the last year and half now. United Hardware held two, large city-wide events last year and is set to hold another this year. In 2024, the civic center will host four-to-six straight spring events in a row. Last year, Mayo Civic Center generated $900,000 more in revenue than it did in 2019, before the start of the pandemic.

“The convention business in Rochester is absolutely back,” Ward said.

A fire that broke out at the Galleria at University Square Wednesday morning couldn’t have come at a worst time, as many of the mall businesses were expected to benefit from a surge in Jehovah’s Witness customers. It’s unsure when many of the businesses will be able to re-open.

Describing the typical business Jehovah’s Witness conventions as “huge,” Knight’s Chamber owner Svaar Vinge said, “We could really lose out on some substantial business during this.”

At the Apache Mall, notices were sent out to businesses and restaurants, making them aware of the weekend conventions so they could properly staff for the surge in business.

Witnesses believe in one God, not the trinity. Like many Christians, they believe that Jesus Christ died for humankind's sins, and was resurrected after his death by crucifixion. A basic element of their faith is their belief that the end of the world is coming soon.

The five conventions held in Rochester — four in English and one in Spanish — are among the 6,000 conventions the Jehovah’s Witnesses are holding worldwide. The theme of these conventions is 2023 “Exercise Patience!"