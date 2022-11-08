The Landing doors nearly open in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Final inspections, touch ups and training are happening this week as The Landing MN prepares to open the doors of its new day shelter Saturday.

“We have a place that’s ours,” Landing co-Founder Dan Fifield said of the remodeled space at 426 Third Ave. SE to provide shelter and access to resources for residents facing homelessness.

The Landing has been offering day shelter services in city and Salvation Army-owned facilities for more than two years.

The nonprofit purchased the former National Pawn Shop building in June, and Fifield said the end of an agreement with the Salvation Army provides extra urgency for opening the new doors.

“I don’t want people to not have a place to go (over the weekend),” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Landing’s shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, providing shelter, showers and laundry services, along with access to medical care and social workers.

A full kitchen is also expected to eventually provide daily evening meals, but Fifield said the service will likely start with occasional meals until more volunteer support can be organized.

Dan Fifield, co-founder and president of The Landing, shows the kitchen at their new location Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, on Third Avenue Southeast in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“We have a lot of people who have been asking to come in and volunteer to cook meals,” he said, adding the goal is to find groups willing to rotate time in the kitchen.

Fifield said The Landing needs approximately 100 active volunteers to take regular rotations at the new shelter in order to maintain full operations.

“It takes quite a few volunteers to make things move around here,” he said, adding that The Landing has a 17-person staff that is largely made up of part-time employees.

So far, he said 60 past volunteers have signed up for training sessions set to take place at 5 p.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Friday in the new center, but he expects more will be added.

“I suspect we are going to see some drop ins,” he said, pointing out all new and former volunteers must complete a training session before helping at the new shelter.

To help generate interest, The Landing is holding an open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with volunteer help, Fifield said the new day shelter is a costly endeavor, with an anticipated operations budget of $50,000 to $60,000 a month, and a $1.5 million mortgage on the building, which was purchased for $1.85 million with the seller providing a $250,000 charitable donation.

The bill for remodeling has been approximately $800,000, with work in some rooms being sponsored through The Landing’s ongoing Building Blocks fundraiser.

“The financial part of it is likely the biggest challenge,” Fifield said. “People love to donate stuff, but stuff doesn’t pay the bills.”

He said approximately 75% of the organization’s funding comes from private donations, while the rest is through grants, which have been difficult to secure without a permanent site.

The new site might provide greater access to added funding, but Fifield said the building with one usable floor is already facing limits.

“I already know we have outgrown it,” he said, suggesting a staff break room stands ready to be converted to a third medical exam room when needed.

The Landing's new location Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, on Third Avenue Southeast in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Timeline

November 2018 – Dan Fifield leaves job as Olmsted Medical Center emergency room nurse with intention of starting a nonprofit to serve people facing homelessness

ADVERTISEMENT

March 7, 2019 – The Landing MN receives confirmation of its status as a certified nonprofit

April 2020 – Mobile Outreach Unit is launched following failed attempt to secure a building for a day center. The truck with supplies is regularly spotted at a temporary day center at Mayo Civic Center, as well as making stops throughout the city.

August 2020 – The Landing starts working with the city and Salvation Army to extend day center operations after city-run COVID-related services were moved out of the Mayo Civic Center

Nov. 4, 2020 – The Landing MN opens doors of the Silver Lake Station day center , working under a contract with the city.

August 2021 – The city contract ends and The Landing enters into a lease agreement to continue operations in the city-owned Silver Lake Station.

November 2021 – The Landing MN board proposes turning the former Whiskey Bones site at 3820 Highway 63 N into a day shelter, but it is eventually told by city planning staff that it’s seen as a bad fit.

March 2022 – The Landing signs an agreement to purchase the former National Pawn location.

April 24, 2022 – Lease of Silver Lake Station ends, and The Landing moves operations to temporarily coordinate with the Salvation Army.

June 2022 – The Landing purchases the former National Pawn Shop site for $1.85 million and begins work on renovations to create a new day center.

Oct. 30, 2022 – The agreement with the Salvation Army ends.

Nov. 12, 2022 – The Landing’s new day shelter is slated to open.

A brand new shower stall Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at The Landing's new location on Third Avenue Southeast in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin