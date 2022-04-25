The Landing MN and Salvation Army join efforts to continue services for homeless residents

ROCHESTER — The Landing MN and The Salvation Army of Rochester announced Monday they will temporarily combine operations serving people struggling with homelessness.

The Landing has moved its operations into The Salvation Army’s Social Services Center at 115 First Avenue NE, which is expected to continue as The Landing remodels its new site.

“The Salvation Army has always been and continues to be actively engaged in serving those experiencing homelessness, in addition to our array of other programs,” Salvation Army Major Lisa Mueller said in announcing the plan. “During this transition for The Landing MN, we are happy to help fill the gap and ensure that no important services to this population are interrupted.”

The Landing ended its operations in the city-owned Silver Lake Station during the weekend after its lease expired amid city plans to use the site for adaptive recreation programs this summer.

The nonprofit providing services to people experiencing homelessness announced plans earlier this year to remodel the former National Pawn Shop building, 426 Third Ave. SE, into a new day center.

Until the renovations are complete, the Salvation Army’s doors will open at 8 a.m., providing services as usual. Programming will be overseen by staff of both organizations between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, with The Landing staff continuing service until 7 p.m.

The Landing staff will also provide service from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, when the Salvation Army’s center is typically closed.

It's not the first time The Landing has operated out of the Salvation Army site. The nonprofit shifted day center operations from the Mayo Civic Center in August 2020, providing extended hours in the months before the Silver Lake Station center opened

With the cooperative agreement again in place, services provided at the Salvation Army center will continue to include free showers, access to a resource room of clothing and other basic needs items, and daily meals.

“The Landing MN is so grateful for the opportunity to partner with multiple agencies in Rochester to create a network of services for the members of our community experiencing homelessness,” Landing Co-Founder Holly Fifield said, adding that the joint venture helps build the partnership between the agencies as The Landing transitions.

It is unclear when The Landing’s new day center will be completed, since a development plan will need to be filed with the city to start obtaining building permits for the planned renovations.

Early discussions have started with Rochester Community Development staff, but an official development plan is not on file with the city.

Landing Co-Founder Dan Fifield has said plans for the former National Pawn Shop include creating offices and clinic rooms in the front of the building, with day center services in the rear to allow access to what is expected to be a fenced-in patio area.

Once completed, the new day center will be a block away from the Olmsted County building that houses the Rochester Community Warming Center operated by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, as well as the county-operated Empowering Connections and Housing Outreach Center.