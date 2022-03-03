The Landing MN finds new downtown location

ROCHESTER – The Landing MN is planning to move south.

The nonprofit’s lease agreement to use the Silver Lake Station as a day center for people struggling with homelessness is set to end April 30, and Landing founder Dan Fifield said Wednesday he signed a purchase agreement for a property one mile south of Silver Lake Park.

“It should be ratified in the next day or so,” he said of the planned purchase of the former National Pawn Shop building, 426 Third Ave. SE.

The site will provide approximately the same space for day center operations as the Silver Lake Station, which The Landing has leased since late 2020, after working with the city to provide temporary services in the Mayo Civic Center and the Salvation Army’s day center, 20 First Ave. NE.

In August, the Rochester City Council agreed to extend the Silver Lake Station lease, but several members stated a desire for the arrangement to end before May, and the city required a transition plan be readied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The city has made it pretty clear that they are not going to extend a lease,” Fifield said, adding he plans to ask whether there could be flexibility to provide time for renovations of the new building.

If The Landing is required to move out April 30, he said the new building could initially provide a place for people to stay during the day, but with reduced services.

“Our hope is that we can do some temporary things to the front of the building where the store part of the pawn shop was, so we can have the day center there,” he said. “We won’t be able to have all the services in the past because those will have to be built out in the back.”

He said laundry and shower facilities will be among the services that would be added later, also noting the building’s basement will provide added storage options for The Landing.

Fifield said he would have preferred to continue with earlier plans to purchase the 3.3-acre Whiskey Bones site at 3820 N. Broadway Ave., with the potential to expand operations in the future.

That site met with resistance from Community Development staff after it was deemed The Landing submitted the wrong application for proposed renovations. The recommended process would have required additional levels of approval, and city staff said the site wasn’t ideal for the intended use.

Ryan Yetzer, Rochester’s interim deputy director of community development, said he’s worked with Fifield in recent months regarding a variety of potential options that the city would consider a better fit for the day center, citing a need for the location to be connected to transit and close to other services typically used by people struggling with homelessness.

The former pawn shop site is a block away from the Olmsted County building that houses the Rochester Community Warming Center operated by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, as well as the county-operated Empowering Connections and Housing Outreach Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifield said the Third Street Southeast building was among those he discussed with Yetzer and Community Development staff have already expressed support for the move.

“This was the best thing we could come up with, as far as a building is concerned,” he said.

Fifield said The Landing will still need to raise an unspecified amount of funds to pay for the building and renovations.

The Landing is planning a community forum at 6:30 p.m. March 10 in Christ United Methodist Church, 400 Fifth Avenue SW, to discuss homelessness in Rochester, and the planned move is expected to be part of that discussion. Attendance will be in person and online through a link at www.Facebook.com/TheLandingMN.