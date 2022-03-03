SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

The Landing MN finds new downtown location

A purchase agreement has been signed by the nonprofit that provides services for people struggling with homelessness.

The Landing logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 02, 2022 09:51 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – The Landing MN is planning to move south.

The nonprofit’s lease agreement to use the Silver Lake Station as a day center for people struggling with homelessness is set to end April 30, and Landing founder Dan Fifield said Wednesday he signed a purchase agreement for a property one mile south of Silver Lake Park.

“It should be ratified in the next day or so,” he said of the planned purchase of the former National Pawn Shop building, 426 Third Ave. SE.

Read more from Randy
121020.N.RPB.CANADA.GEESE.08180.jpg
Local
Quarry Hill geese raise concerns, but management actions uncertain
Rochester Park Board agrees to add fifth park to list, in case nature center staff want to control goose population on pond
March 01, 2022 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Jerk King 2
Local
Request to dismiss Jerk King lawsuit under review
City and DMC Corp. argue the case filed by restaurant should not move forward
March 01, 2022 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
081721-LIBRARY-MASKS-124.jpg
Local
Masking still required in Olmsted County and Rochester city buildings, based on CDC recommendations
Updated federal classification measures keep Olmsted County and rest of Southeast Minnesota listed as areas of high virus transmission
February 28, 2022 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

The site will provide approximately the same space for day center operations as the Silver Lake Station, which The Landing has leased since late 2020, after working with the city to provide temporary services in the Mayo Civic Center and the Salvation Army’s day center, 20 First Ave. NE.

In August, the Rochester City Council agreed to extend the Silver Lake Station lease, but several members stated a desire for the arrangement to end before May, and the city required a transition plan be readied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The city has made it pretty clear that they are not going to extend a lease,” Fifield said, adding he plans to ask whether there could be flexibility to provide time for renovations of the new building.

If The Landing is required to move out April 30, he said the new building could initially provide a place for people to stay during the day, but with reduced services.

“Our hope is that we can do some temporary things to the front of the building where the store part of the pawn shop was, so we can have the day center there,” he said. “We won’t be able to have all the services in the past because those will have to be built out in the back.”

He said laundry and shower facilities will be among the services that would be added later, also noting the building’s basement will provide added storage options for The Landing.

Fifield said he would have preferred to continue with earlier plans to purchase the 3.3-acre Whiskey Bones site at 3820 N. Broadway Ave., with the potential to expand operations in the future.

That site met with resistance from Community Development staff after it was deemed The Landing submitted the wrong application for proposed renovations. The recommended process would have required additional levels of approval, and city staff said the site wasn’t ideal for the intended use.

Ryan Yetzer, Rochester’s interim deputy director of community development, said he’s worked with Fifield in recent months regarding a variety of potential options that the city would consider a better fit for the day center, citing a need for the location to be connected to transit and close to other services typically used by people struggling with homelessness.

The former pawn shop site is a block away from the Olmsted County building that houses the Rochester Community Warming Center operated by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, as well as the county-operated Empowering Connections and Housing Outreach Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifield said the Third Street Southeast building was among those he discussed with Yetzer and Community Development staff have already expressed support for the move.

“This was the best thing we could come up with, as far as a building is concerned,” he said.

Fifield said The Landing will still need to raise an unspecified amount of funds to pay for the building and renovations.

The Landing is planning a community forum at 6:30 p.m. March 10 in Christ United Methodist Church, 400 Fifth Avenue SW, to discuss homelessness in Rochester, and the planned move is expected to be part of that discussion. Attendance will be in person and online through a link at www.Facebook.com/TheLandingMN.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
What to read next
Richard Painter
Local
Richard Painter, ethics lawyer and 'U' law professor, says he's running for 1st District Congress seat
Once a moderate Republican, now he's a Democrat.
March 02, 2022 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
4228f68f792fca81a3d2747deec9c5b0.jpg
Local
Sheriff Bartsh hanging up his badge in Wabasha County
The second-longest serving sheriff in Minnesota, Bartsh decided not to run for a sixth term in office
March 02, 2022 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Local gene-editing startup working on treatments for dogs and people lands $330,000 grant
Life Engine Animal Health or LEAH Labs, led by CEO and co-founder Dr. Wes Wierson, has been awarded a $337,443 Phase I Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institute of Health.
March 02, 2022 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Loc Truong
Local
Rochester man sentenced to 9 years in prison for cocaine possession
More than 200 grams of the drug was found when members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in April 2021 at a residence in the 4900 block of Castleview Drive Northwest.
March 02, 2022 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts