The Landing MN launches Building Blocks fundraiser

Effort aims to help the organization renovated and operate new day center in former pawn shop.

Landing with MOU.jpg
The Landing MN's mobile outreach unit is parked next to the former National Pawn Shop, 426 Third Ave. SE, Friday morning after the nonprofit purchased the building to house a future day center for people struggling with homelessness.
Randy Petersen/ Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
July 12, 2022 04:24 PM
ROCHESTER — As The Landing MN transforms a former pawn shop at 426 3rd St, SE into a day center providing medical care, meals, free showers, laundry services and more to people experiencing homelessness, it has launched a fundraising campaign.

The nonprofit recently closed on the $1.6 million purchase of the building, with the expectation of spending $700,000 to $900,000 on renovations before opening the doors later this year.

The Building Blocks Campaign is asking members of the community and beyond to support those experiencing homelessness within Rochester.

For just $130, individuals, organizations, and businesses can sponsor a “building block” and be part of a foundation for every individual that walks through the doors at The Landing MN center.

Every donation provided through the Building Blocks fundraiser will be recognized on-site via signage in the sponsored space. A few of those areas include:

  • Exam rooms.
  • Showers.
  • Bathrooms.
  • Kitchen.
  • Check-in desk.
  • Picnic tables.
  • Offices and conference room for social services and community partner use.

More information about the campaign and The Landing MN is available online at thelandingmn.org/building-blocks .

