News | Local

The Landing MN plans dialogue on homelessness

Forum scheduled to discuss homelessness in Rochester and provide answers to community questions

063021-THE-LANDING-0685.jpg
Michael Steid is served lunch by staff member Sherry Irvin on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Landing MN day center at the former Silver Lake Station in Rochester. “This place means the world to me," Steid said, "This is a very special place, I hold it in my heart.”
File photo by Traci Westcott/Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 01, 2022 05:04 PM
ROCHESTER — The Landing MN is planning a community and connection forum to discuss the state of homelessness in Rochester.

The nonprofit, which assists people facing homelessness and operates a day center out of the city-owned Silver Lake Station, has held similar events since its founding in 2018.

The goal of the forum is to bring awareness and education to the community, while also garnering support for those in need.

It will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 10 at Christ United Methodist Church, 400 Fifth Ave. SW. It will include a brief presentation of current happenings within The Landing’s organization and conclude with an open forum for attendees to continue the discussion and ask questions.

The forum is open to the public, with attendance opportunities both in person and online through a link at www.Facebook.com/TheLandingMN .

