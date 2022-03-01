The Landing MN plans dialogue on homelessness

ROCHESTER — The Landing MN is planning a community and connection forum to discuss the state of homelessness in Rochester.

The nonprofit, which assists people facing homelessness and operates a day center out of the city-owned Silver Lake Station, has held similar events since its founding in 2018.

The goal of the forum is to bring awareness and education to the community, while also garnering support for those in need.

It will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 10 at Christ United Methodist Church, 400 Fifth Ave. SW. It will include a brief presentation of current happenings within The Landing’s organization and conclude with an open forum for attendees to continue the discussion and ask questions.

The forum is open to the public, with attendance opportunities both in person and online through a link at www.Facebook.com/TheLandingMN .