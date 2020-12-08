The march toward equitable education in Rochester Public Schools

Whether as a parent, student or staff member, Willie Tipton and Sara-Louise Henry know what it’s like in Rochester’s school system. And now, they’re starting the process of helping to remake it.

Henry and Tipton recently began new roles as equity coordinators for Rochester Public Schools. Henry will be working with curriculum and staff development. Tipton will be working with student services and human resources.

Although they are among the newest hires in the school district’s effort to become more equitable, they weren't the first, nor will they be the last. Nonetheless, their arrival is part of a new push for equity within the district.

“We’ve got a good momentum going. It’s up to us to take what they’ve done earlier on and push for us to become that equitable district we’re so capable of becoming,” Tipton said.

Tipton was already working for the district prior to being named an equity coordinator. He held positions as a minority liaison and transition specialist before becoming an equity specialist, during which he worked with the middle schools feeding into Mayo High School.

Henry is herself a product of Rochester Public Schools, having graduated from Mayo High School in 2004. Prior to arriving at the district, she worked for Olmsted County, helping families of color with issues like gaining access to early education.

“I was doing a lot of collaborating already with Rochester Public Schools through a social work lens,” Henry said.

She now has children of her own who are in Rochester Public Schools.

“Equity” and “equality” are not interchangeable in the world of education. According to the Minnesota Department of Education, “equity is a principle that is based upon justness and fairness, while equality demands everyone be treated at the same level.”

Tipton and Henry will be working to translate that abstract concept into the actual fabric of RPS in several ways.

Among other things, Henry will be reviewing the curriculum to make sure it's culturally sensitive and relevant to all students. She said a lot of the current curriculum is “Eurocentric.” Developing or implementing equitable curriculum, she said, means making sure students are learning about minorities who have made contributions to history, or learning about women who have been overlooked.

In his role with human resources, Tipton will be working to create a more diverse workforce at RPS. He's set a goal for himself of recruiting at least four or five people of color a year to work at the district.

“Our students deserve that,” Tipton said. “Our students always want to see more teachers that look like them.”

Of the nearly 18,000 students who attend public schools in Rochester, more than 43% are racial minorities, as of October 2020. In some schools, the percentage of minority students is well above 50. At Gage Elementary, minority students account for more than 70% of the student body.

According to Heather Nessler, executive director of communications for RPS, 7.6% of the district's staff identify as people of color. Another 5% of the staff have not specified their race. However, only 3.5% of the district's certified staff, which, according to Nessler, includes administrators, principals and teachers, is made up of people of color.

The district had an equity coordinator previously, Shavana Talbert, who recently took a position outside the district. However, the hiring of Tipton and Henry is not just the replacement of a former employee. Rather, it’s part of a three-year equity plan the district is undertaking. The 2020-21 school year is the first year of that plan.

The death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police in May, as well as the following unrest that swept the country, was a large part of the push for more equity-related work.

Board members proposed the idea of bookmarking additional funds for the issue, ultimately adding $169,000 to the year's budget. They even proposed the concept of adding a cabinet-level position dedicated to equity.

Not long after that, RPS Superintendent Michael Muñoz revealed the outline of a three-year plan. Among other initiatives, it calls for the hiring of an associate superintendent of equity and accountability, essentially elevating the issue to one of the highest positions in the district.

Henry says there's plenty of work to do. However, as someone who grew up as a person of color in Rochester, she says it's good to see the district making the effort.

"I remember what is was like to not be represented in what I was learning," Henry said. “Just the fact that our positions even exist is very encouraging ... I think the fact that we’re getting the conversation moving and that there has been so much professional development already with Rochester Public Schools is a good start."