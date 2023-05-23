The Minnesota Legislature will have far-reaching impacts: A list of local and statewide changes

ROCHESTER — Love it or hate, the recently concluded Minnesota legislative session was a big deal.

The DFL-led Legislature and DFL Gov. Tim Walz used its one-vote Senate majority to go big in many policy areas and in spending. It included far-reaching health care measures, billions for public infrastructure, new laws legalizing recreational marijuana use and providing paid leave for workers and an increase in the gas tax.

Here are the items, big and small, that will impact residents in Rochester, Southeast Minnesota and statewide for years to come.

Graham Park, MRF and U.S. 14 interchange: On the last day of the session the Minnesota Legislature passed a $2.6 billion infrastructure package, with $1.5 billion of borrowing and $1.1 billion in cash, including $23 million for Olmsted County. The package included a number of projects for the area: $8 million for an exhibition center at Graham Park; $10 million for a proposed Materials Recovery Facility, a high-tech recycling facility; and $5 million toward construction of an interchange at U.S. Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 44 with officials seeking federal dollars for the project.

Drivers maneuver through the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 44 west of Rochester in this 2020 file photo. State funding for a new interchange at the intersection was passed during the 2023 legislative session. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Trails and other projects: Local projects in the infrastructure bill include Willow Creek Trail, Root River Trail, and Chester Woods Trail. The Children's Museum of Rochester, flood hazard protection for Kasson, Rochester regional parks and a North Zumbro Sanitary District were also received funding.

The Root River Trail will see some improvements after being included in a capital infrastructure bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature. Post Bulletin file photo

Rochester sales tax: The Legislature authorized an extension of the city of Rochester's half-cent sales tax. It now goes before Rochester voters for full approval. If approved, it would raise $205 million of local sales tax revenue to pay for housing, street reconstruction, flood control and water quality and a regional sports and recreation complex.

Rochester Community and Technical College: The college received $1.3 million for pre-design work on a renovation of the Heintz Center.

RST International Airport: Lawmakers authorized a bond sale extension to 2028 for RST runway and improvements. The airport is served by three legacy carriers, but existing runway pavements were nearing the end of the useful lives and require reconstruction.

Crisis response: Nearly $3 million in new funding will enhance and strengthen the area's crisis response teams. These are outreach workers embedded with law enforcement who respond to crisis situations.

Homelessness: New money was also appropriated to fight homelessness. The dollars could be used for longer-term plans for an expanded or new warming center, transitional housing and shelters, and permanent housing.

The gas tax in Minnesota will likely increase due to a change in the gas tax law passed by the Minnesota Legislature in 2023. Dreamstime / TNS

