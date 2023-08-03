The old Rochester Bread Company Building is coming down, and so is a little part of Rochester's history

ROCHESTER — An old building that once connected to the lives and rhythms of a city decades ago can, frankly, easily be forgotten in the churn of progress.

A case in point is the near-century-old Rochester Bread Company building in Northwest Rochester, which on Wednesday succumbed to that inevitable march as demolition work began on tearing down and clearing the old 1928 art deco structure.

It happens. People forget. Progress marches on. Buildings get torn down. In this case, the removal of the bread building, whose arch at the top symbolized a loaf of bread coming out of the oven at 300 11th Ave. NW, will reportedly pave the way for the construction of a large, 210-unit apartment complex at the site.

Yet there are some — maybe a handful, maybe many more — who retain memories of the once vibrant role the building played in the life of Rochester. And a case can be made for remembering that history even as the building gets leveled.

To some, it’s just an old building coming down, little-noticed or mourned by drivers and passers-by. To others, a little bit of the city's history is dissipating like the aroma that once filled the neighborhood.

Over decades, the breadmaking operations employed hundreds of people and “raised families because of that institution,” said John Kruesel, owner of Kruesel’s General Merchandise store.

Kruesel, an antique collector and historic preservationist advocate, once worked as a plumber and steamfitter inside the building. He knew Harold Crawford, who designed the building. And as a youngster, in the 1950s and 60s, he bought and relished the pies, Twinkies, snowballs and other confections that were sold from a retail building just north of the hulking building.

Inside the bread building were massive, automated bread making and slicing machines. The bread company baked up about six tons of bread a day. And once the bread and treats were made, a fleet of trucks would fan out delivering the freshly made goods to schools and grocery stores across the area. The leftovers would be sold at the retail shop.

The demolition is underway of Civic Drive Plaza, the former Rochester Bread Co. site, at 300 11th Avenue Northwest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Central High School was only blocks away from the bread maker, and it was common for children at the school to find a baked treat inside their lunch buckets.

“Heck, everybody in town went there,” Kruesel said about the retail shop. “Most of the kids that went (to Central) with their bagged lunches ended up having a little surprise in their lunch bag from the parents that went to the retail store.”

It is largely forgotten, Kruesel said, how much the milling industry, turning cereal grains into flour, was interwoven into the city’s early economy. Before there was a Mayo Clinic and IBM, Rochester in the 19th century was an agriculture community, producing more grains than in the Twin Cities.

Rochester was home to multiple small bakeries, and Wonder Bread, which once owned the bread making plant, took care of the needs of Rochester and surrounding towns with its deliveries to stores and schools, he said.

Kruesel calls the building a “landmark,” but the edifice never rose to the level of a historic designation deserving protection.

After its bread operations ceased, the building housed a suite of businesses and services ranging from dental care to mental and substance abuse care.

In a Feb. 4, 2023, Answer Man story, an official explained that in 2013 or 2014, the city hired a consultant to survey buildings in Rochester to determine which ones met the “historic” criteria. The Rochester Bread Company building fell short, the consultant said.

Officials also explained that while the building met one of the eight criteria for a historic designation — Crawford, the designer, helped in that way — it fell short in others.

“When we use the term ‘historic building,’ what we’re typically saying is does it have significance for us as a community,” Molly Patterson-Lundgren, the city of Rochester’s heritage and preservation and urban design coordinator, told the PB in the Answer Man column.

Last March, the Rochester City Council voted 5-0 to support a zoning change for the nearly 2-acre property so that developers could move ahead with the apartment complex.

“Our city administration wants to make sure that the criteria of a landmark is so arduous as it relates to federal standards, that nothing complies,” Kruesel said.

Kruesel makes a habit, when driving into town, to go through certain neighborhoods. When he saw a fence had gone up around the structure and excavators standing nearby, he knew the building was coming down.

So he took a picture and posted it on Instagram with a plea for remembrance.

“Go and take a stroll by the building that nearly turned 100 years strong, because nothing will replace what is there now with anything similar,” Kruesel said.