The political rumble begins

Like the firing of a starting gun, the Minnesota State Fair typically marks the revving up of the political season.

With the resignation of Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, as Senate Majority Leader and the news of Sen. Michelle Benson's run for governor today, the rumble has begun, local political leaders say.

Gazelka's decision to resign means that he's running for governor, a Rochester state senator said.

RELATED: Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka steps down, teeing up expected bid for governor

"No question about it. Paul Gazelka is running for governor," Sen. Dave Senjem of Rochester said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former State Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Chaska, announced his gubernatorial candidacy in March, and more candidacies will be coming, Sen. Carla Nelson predicted.

"I think it shows there has been dissatisfaction with how the Walz administration has been operating as we've gone through the pandemic," Nelson said.

Senjem said he has committed to Gazelka; Nelson said she has not decided who to support yet.

With his head start, Jensen has a lead in fundraising and delegate outreach, but Senjem predicted that Gazelka's name recognition would help him catch up in those areas.

"I think he probably can, I would believe, out fundraise any of our candidates to date," Senjem said. "I think he's formidable."

"Jensen has touched a lot of delegates. So it will be a race for the nomination, no doubt about it," Senjem said. "I think from the standpoint of being able to navigate through difficult issues, Paul has done that. It's not always easy."

Nelson called Gazelka a strong majority leader who presided over the GOP's capture of the state Senate in 2016 and 2018.

"That might be an historic event to have back-to-back years of Republican rule in the Senate. That could be his legacy in the Minnesota Senate," she said.