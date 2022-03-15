SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
The Retiring Tiger: Stewartville senior hangs up his mascot mask ahead of graduation

Even though his days as Stewie the Tiger are coming to an end, his career as a school mascot may not be entirely finished.

06 Stewartville Tigers Mascot - Brady Ploenzke
Stewartville High School senior Brady Ploenzke, 18, will graduate this spring after serving as the school's tiger mascot since his freshman year. Ploenzke is pictured Monday, March 14, 2022, at the high school in Stewartville.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
March 15, 2022 06:16 AM
STEWARTVILLE — Brady Ploenzke has earned his stripes ... so to speak.

For the past three and a half years, Ploenzke animated the role of Stewartville High School's mascot: Stewie the Tiger.

In that role, he was the energy behind the school's sporting events, both home and away. Football, volleyball, basketball: He went everywhere, from local high schools all the way to the Xcel Energy Center.

It was his job to keep the energy high among the crowd. He was the hype man, something he took seriously.

And yet, he often drew just as much excitement from the crowd as they did from him.

"It was more of the crowd hyping me up, honestly." he said. "It was a good feeling to know I was making the other kids happy and everyone else sitting in the crowd. As I'm coming down through the path to get to the football field, every single head turns. It's like a wave."

04 Stewartville Tigers Mascot - Brady Ploenzke
Stewartville High School senior Brady Ploenzke, 18, will graduate this spring after serving as the school's tiger mascot since his freshman year. Ploenzke is pictured Monday, March 14, 2022, at the high school in Stewartville.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Ploenzke wanted to be the mascot before he ever actually stepped into the costume. He got his chance during his freshman year when the offer came to don the role for homecoming that year.

"I'd been asking to be the mascot for a while," he said.

Was he ever able to hide his identity? The secret lasted for one day, he explained with a laugh. After that, word spread and his name soon became associated with the fluffy orange and white tiger suit.

"He's been asked to go to different community events. He's almost a star among the youth when he shows up," said Patrick Breen, the principal of Stewartville High School. "The 3- to 6-year-olds, they love to see the Stewartville Tiger."

He's also earned a spot among his peers. One year, he received an award from the basketball team with the title "Best Mascot Ever."

"I've made friends with every athlete here," he said.
The costume comes in several pieces. He puts the feet on first, which look like oversized slippers. He then steps into the main body of the mascot, pulling it up around him like a snowsuit. The head of the tiger is the last to go on, acting like a large helmet. His vision is a little fuzzy looking through the screen at the back of the tiger's mouth.

Even though his days as Stewie the Tiger are coming to an end, his career as a school mascot may not be entirely finished. Once he graduates from Stewartville, he's headed to Rochester Community and Technical College. He says he may have an opportunity to try out as the mascot for them too.

Until then, he's trying to wrap up a project in Stewartville: helping to find the next person to become the tiger.

05 Stewartville Tigers Mascot - Brady Ploenzke
Stewartville High School senior Brady Ploenzke, 18, will graduate this spring after serving as the school's tiger mascot since his freshman year. Ploenzke is pictured Monday, March 14, 2022, at the high school in Stewartville.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

