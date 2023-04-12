The Rochester-Winona diocese broke ground on new pastoral center: 6 observations on what it means
ROCHESTER — Bishop Robert Barron, leader of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, presided over a historic groundbreaking Wednesday, April 12, 2023, on a new pastoral center in northwest Rochester, as the diocese shifts its headquarters from Winona to Rochester for the first time in its 133-year history.
Here are six observations about the new pastoral center and what it will mean for the Diocese of Winona-Rochester:
- Some things won’t change. Although the headquarters will be shifting to Rochester from Winona, the name of the diocese will remain the same: the Diocese of Winona-Rochester.
The new, $8 million center was made possible by a gift of land and money from Jack and Mary Ann Remick. Both attended the groundbreaking ceremony and received a shout-out of thanks from Barron: “Two of the most generous donors in the history of the diocese, period.”
One of the five founders of the Winona-based Fastenal and a retired IBM engineer, Remick has channeled millions into Catholic education and its causes. “It’ll be a real positive for the diocese. We need some positive activity,” Remick said at the groundbreaking. “It just seemed to come along and needed to get done, and I was able to do it.”
The pastoral center has been in the planning stages for years, well before the arrival and installation of Barron last year, who succeeded the diocese’s previous leader, John Michael Quinn.
Until recently, the diocese was in bankruptcy and making payments into a settlement trust under agreement between the diocese and sexual abuse survivors. The recent emergence from bankruptcy has freed the diocese to move forward with the center.
“When I was appointed bishop here, that very day I got a call from Bishop Quinn to say congratulations,” Barron told the 50 guests at the corner of Valley High Drive and 19th Street Northwest. “And then the next thing he said was, 'You know, we’re going to build a pastoral center in Rochester.’ And at the time, I barely knew where Rochester was, but I knew we were building a pastoral center here because of him.”
Barron said the diocese’s leadership considers the relocation to Rochester a “good move.” Outside of the Twin Cities, Rochester is the largest city in the state, a “center of commerce and communication and culture and, at the heart of it, the greatest medical center on the planet.”
The diocese has a long, narrow configuration that runs from east to west across the bottom third of the state, and having the diocesian headquarters in Winona made it an eastern outpost in the farther reaches of the diocese. The move doesn’t put it in the center of the diocese, but brings it closer to where most Catholics live. Some 65% of the nearly 140,000 Catholics in the diocese live in the corridor that extends from Rochester to Mankato.
- The ceremony held echoes of the past and signaled new beginnings. As he blessed the ground, Barron wore a pectoral cross once worn by the diocese’s second bishop, Patrick Heffron. He also wore a cope, a liturgical vestment, once used by the Bishop Edward Fitzgerald, who broke ground for the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona in the early 1950s.
The event took place on a warm windy April morning within the octave of Easter, a eight-day period that begins on Easter Sunday and ends the following Sunday.
“I love the fact that new life is breathing into our local church,” the Reverend Monsignor Gerald Mahan, pastor at the Church of St. John the Evangelist in Rochester, said. “We have a new bishop. It’s been in the planning for a long time. And the Catholic Church continues to excite and bring about new life.”
- The pastoral center is scheduled to be completed in May 2024. Once the center is finished, the corner there will make up a concentration of Catholic institutions. Across the street from the center will be Lourdes High School and Saint Mary’s University-Rochester at Cascade Meadow, both also the creations of Remick’s generosity. Officials say the Catholic corner will offer synergistic possibilities in the future.
