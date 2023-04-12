The Rochester-Winona diocese broke ground on new pastoral center: 6 observations on what it means

The pastoral center has been in the planning stages for years, well before the arrival and installation of Barron last year, who succeeded the diocese’s previous leader, John Michael Quinn.

Until recently, the diocese was in bankruptcy and making payments into a settlement trust under agreement between the diocese and sexual abuse survivors. The recent emergence from bankruptcy has freed the diocese to move forward with the center.

“When I was appointed bishop here, that very day I got a call from Bishop Quinn to say congratulations,” Barron told the 50 guests at the corner of Valley High Drive and 19th Street Northwest. “And then the next thing he said was, 'You know, we’re going to build a pastoral center in Rochester.’ And at the time, I barely knew where Rochester was, but I knew we were building a pastoral center here because of him.”

